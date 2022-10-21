Manhunt at the Seiberling
Jack the Ripper is leaving England behind for two evenings at a Kokomo landmark, and he’s bringing some Victorian-era literature stars along with him. The Howard County Historical Society is hosting From Dark Pages this weekend, a guided theatrical tour that brings famous authors and their characters, such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes, to Historical Society grounds. Tickets for the tour will cost $30 and are available online at howardcountymuseum.org/programs/from-dark-pages. Tours will be held at 6:30, 7:40, 8:50 and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Historical Society recommends arriving 30 minutes prior to each tour for refreshments at the Elliott House. The tours are recommended for people 13 or older, and parental guidance is advised.
Movie night in the park
The Mystery Machine is hitting the big screen at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday night. The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will have a free screening of “Scooby Doo” on a large screen placed between the Kirkendall Center and the playground. The movie is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will be open to the public. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors will likely want to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on.
Dinner and a show
4411 Creative Agency is bringing an interactive dinner theater show to Sun King this weekend. “Wakey Wakey,” a play about coming to terms with mortality, is the first show the group has ever put together. The first performance will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening and will be followed by a 2-4 p.m. Sunday matinee. Individual tickets can be purchased for $35 and private two-person tables are being sold for $80. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.events.4411creative.com.
Pumpkin painting at the library
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, which is at 220 N. Union St., is trying to save parents some money this Halloween season. The library will be hosting a free pumpkin painting event for children 11 and younger, providing the paints and pumpkins from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Make sure your kid is wearing clothes that can get dirty. For more information, check khcpl.libnet.info/events.
Shreddin’ for Jesus
Nine post-hardcore bands are gathering in Kokomo to spread the message of the Bible. Pitfest 2022 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and will continue until 10 p.m. The show will be headlined by Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh, an upcoming band based out of Jacksonville, Florida, that describes its sound as “Beautycore.” The concert will be held at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds, which is at 8313 E. 400 South in Greentown. Depending on the weather, the concert could be outside. There is no cover charge for the concert.
More live music this weekend Kokomo Alehouse
Love 4 Zero, a local country group, will play some acoustic tunes Friday afternoon. The band will be at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge, but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks during the performance.
The Coterie
There are two bands performing at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Graveyard Stompers are scheduled to perform Friday night and Starcat, a Jerry Garcia tribute band, will perform Saturday. Doors to the venue open at 8 p.m. both nights and the bands go on at 9.
In theaters this weekend Black Adam
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.
Running Time: 2 hours 4 minutes
Cast: Aldis Hodge, Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell
Plot: In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.
Review: “Black Adam” isn’t bad, it’s just predictable and color-by-numbers, stealing from other films like an intellectual property super-villain. But Johnson is a natural in the title role, mixing might with humor and able to deliver those necessary wooden lines. Why he hasn’t had a starring role in a DC or Marvel superhero flick until now is astonishing — c’mon, he’s built himself into a freaking superhero in street clothes already. Two and a half stars out of four. —Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT Rating: 54%
AMC Kokomo Times: Friday: 1, 4:10, 7:15; Saturday: 1, 4:10, 7:15
Ticket to Paradise
Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material.
Running Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Genevieve Lemon and Kaitlyn Dever
Plot: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Review: It’s often said that the movies that were fun to make never turn out great. Well, George Clooney and Julia Roberts look like they had a grand time making the Bali-set “Ticket to Paradise.” Predictability is part of the appeal of “Ticket to Paradise,” and you can’t say it doesn’t succeed in that. The familiar beats get played with sincerity. A wince-inducing late-night dance floor sequence with House of Pain’s “Jump Around” arrives like a matter of prescribed ritual. Two and a half stars out of four. —Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT Rating: 59%
AMC Kokomo Times: Friday: 1:40, 4:20, 7; Saturday: 1:40, 4:20, 7
