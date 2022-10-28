Haunted Trail Walk
In celebration of Halloween, ghosts, ghouls and goblins are hiding and waiting to scare you. To find the gnarly creatures, show up to Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, anytime between 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Haunted Trail Walk will be free to attend and is open to all ages. However, monster hunters younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are encouraged.
Kokomo Community Concerts
David Osborne is the resident pianist at the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel. He’s also played at the White House more than 50 times, performing for the past six presidents. Jimmy Carter’s birthday party has been accompanied by Osborne’s music for more than 30 years. This Saturday, Osborne is performing in Kokomo High School’s auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. Tickets to the weekend show can be purchased online at the auditorium for $20. Students are able to attend the show for free, though. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Foster Care Festival
Two bands, Shiny Penny and Ivory Moss, are performing in Foster Park Saturday evening to support and raise awareness for Howard County foster care families. The Foster Care Festival is scheduled to run 3-6 p.m. and will feature multiple food vendors and informative resources for anyone who wants to support the local foster care system. Foster the Need, the group that organized the event, has also put together a basket of goods that will be raffled off at the event. By the organizer’s estimation, the bundle is worth roughly $500. Tickets for the raffle will be sold for $10 or exchanged for a pair of new children’s pajamas.
The champion at IUK
Winner of Pilipinas Got Talent, and a grand finalist in America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Marcelito Pomoy is known for his ability to switch between tenor and soprano vocal ranges. The competition show contestant will perform in Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., at 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Tickets can be purchased online at filtix.com and range from $68-$48 depending on where you choose to sit.
Edge of Insanity
This weekend is your last chance to visit Edge of Insanity, a local haunted house attraction that takes visitors through acres of asylum-based jumpscares, both inside and outside. The attraction will be open 8-11:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets for specific time slots are sold online at weitlesasylum.com and cost $15 each. A portion of the attraction’s proceeds will go to various charities.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., is hosting Josh Mast Friday afternoon. Gundrum will perform acoustic classic rock spanning the '50s through the '90s. The show, which is scheduled from 7:30-10:30 p.m., is free to attend but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks during the performance.
The Coterie
Lunar Ticks, an improvisational alternative band from Chicago, will perform at The Coterie Friday afternoon. The band is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m., but doors to the venue at 107 W. Sycamore St. will open at 8.
In theaters this weekend
Prey for the Devil
Rated: PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief language
Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes
Cast: Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon and Virginia Madsen
Plot: In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, a nun seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. As she prepares to perform an exorcism on a young girl, the nun comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Review:
RT rating:
AMC Kokomo times: Friday 2:30, 5:00, 7:30 Saturday 2:30, 5:00, 7:30
Terrifier 2
Rated: Not rated, with extreme violence, gore and language, as well as sexual situations and drug use.
Running time: 2 hours 10 minutes
Cast: Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi and Chris Jericho
Plot: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Review:
RT Rating: 89 percent
AMC Kokomo times: Friday 4:30, 7:50 Saturday 4:30, 7:50
