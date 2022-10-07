A scary good time
In celebration of First Friday, Halloween is coming to downtown Kokomo a bit early. During the First Friday Masquerade, downtown visitors will be invited to dress up in spooky costumes. There will be multiple organizations with activities downtown. For example, the Kokomo Artworks Gallery will display work by guest artist Max Egy from Bohemian Tattoo Club, and help children make origami monster bookmarks. There will also be several events at the library, including a karaoke contest, cookie decorating and a hero meet and greet. Be sure to stop by the Kokomo Tribune newsroom, 123 N. Buckeye St., for candy and to decorate a coloring page that could appear in the paper. For a full list of participating organizations, visit thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-in-downtown-kokomo/.
Curtain Call show
Curtain Call Theatre for Children’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” will be held in Havens Auditorium this weekend. Director Jeremy Leazenby Bruce said the show marks Curtain Call’s first ever performance in the IUK venue, which is at 2300 S. Washington St. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday afternoons. Tickets for the show cost $15 and will be booked as reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased by calling 765-236-6522, by emailing info@kcctc.org or online via kcctc.Booktix.com.
Touch-a-Truck
If you’ve ever wanted to know what the inside of a police car looks like, a Sunday event will let you find out without being arrested. During the Touch-a-Truck event, visitors will be able to check out fire trucks, police cars and construction equipment. Participants will also have the chance to honk the vehicle horns and set off sirens. The event is scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special block of time set aside for sensory sensitive visitors from noon to 1. The trucks will be at Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St.
Library sale
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is hosting a sale on Saturday. Visitors will be able to purchase a variety of books, including children’s stories, bestselling novels and nonfiction books, as well as DVDs. The sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library’s main branch, 220 N. Union St.
Glo in the Mo
As the sun sets over Kokomo Friday night, a collection of glow sticks and glow in the dark powder will come out. The Kokomo YMCA’s Glo in the Mo 5K starts at 7:30 p.m. Participants can either walk or run the course that will lead them from downtown, through Foster Park and around Kokomo Beach. A DJ will play music and there will be a foam party. Local vendors have been invited as well. If you haven’t registered yet, there will be a $50 fee to participate in the 5K. Racers will meet at the downtown YMCA, 114 N. Union St.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The United States Blues Band, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday evening. The band is scheduled to perform 9-11 p.m. Although there won’t be a cover charge to watch the live music, the Alehouse at 1134 Home Ave. will have food and drinks available for purchase.
The Coterie
Rags and Riches, a pop-rock band, will perform at The Coterie this weekend. Doors to the venue at 107 W. Sycamore St. open at 8 p.m. and the music is scheduled to begin at 9. There is a $5 cover charge for the event.
In theaters this weekend
Amsterdam
Rated: R for brief violence and bloody images
Running time: 2 hours 14 minutes
Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy and Mike Myers
Plot: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
Review: The stars appear one after the other — a banquet of talent, a glut of inventiveness — and yet nothing clicks. Hollywood’s most famous squirm in a slog. Welcome to “Amsterdam,” writer and director David O. Russell’s answer to the question: Can some of the top actors in the world mange to elevate poor material? The answer is a dull no. It becomes a slaughterhouse. “Amsterdam” reaches for something contemporary to say about race relations, concentration of wealth, veterans and fascism but ends up with a plodding, mannerist noise. This is what dollar bills must smell like burning. One starts to wonder if it was all a tax write-off. No stars out of four. Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
Rotten Tomato Rating: 31 percent
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 2:50, 4:10, 6, 7:30 Saturday: 1, 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:30
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Rated: PG for mild peril and thematic elements
Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes
Cast: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Shawn Mendes and Brett Gelman
Plot: When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.
Review:
Rotten Tomato Rating: 73 percent
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 2, 2:30, 4:30, 5, 7, 7:30 Saturday: 2, 4, 4:30, 6:30, 7
