Visit the Art Center
The Kokomo Art Center’s Volunteer Exhibition opened last week and will be on display through Oct. 8. The Art Center, which is at 525 W. Ricketts St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The exhibit features multiple mediums (such as photography, oil paintings and 3D art) from seven Art Center Volunteers. There is no admission fee for the exhibit.
Endless summer
Although the summer is on its way out, the Kokomo Summer Concert Series still has one last show. The Endless Summer Band will be on the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Saturday afternoon. The concert is free to attend and music is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The show will be opened by Revolver Band, before the Endless Summer Band goes on to perform covers of fan favorite pop and rock songs. Visitors will likely want to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to the concert.
Wings over Kokomo
The second annual Wings Over Kokomo, hosted by the Commemorative Air Force, will be celebrated on Saturday. The celebration of World War II aviation will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Sun King beer garden opens at 10 a.m. and the air show will run 1-3 p.m. Visitors are able to schedule rides in WWII Warbirds. Trips in the vintage planes range $125-$550 per ride and can be booked at http://www.indianawingcaf.org/warbird-rides. Visitors are also encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the event, which will be at the Kokomo Municipal Airport, 3637 E. County Road.
Monthly Werewolf
You might hear a bit of howling in downtown Kokomo Saturday night. Kingdom Cards & Games, which is at 126 W. Walnut St., will host its monthly session of Werewolf games this weekend. The games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and there isn’t a set time for them to end. The event is free to attend. During each game, players are assigned secret roles; they’ll either be villagers or werewolves. Then, werewolves try to eat the villagers while the villagers try to capture the werewolves.
Farmers Market
The Kokomo Farmers Market season is coming to an end this month. There are three Saturday morning markets left, including the market scheduled to run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week. Vendors at the market sell a variety of goods, including fresh produce and handmade crafts. The market is located at 223 W. Mulberry St.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
The Restless Leg String Band, a psychedelic-influenced bluegrass band from central Kentucky, is playing at The Coterie Saturday night. Door to the venue, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., open at 8 p.m. and the music is scheduled to begin around 9:30. $10 Advanced tickets for the show are being sold on The Coterie’s website at www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Kokomo Alehouse
Love 4 Zero is performing at the Kokomo Alehouse this Friday. The band is scheduled to play country music 8-10 p.m. Although there isn’t a cover charge for the show, the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will be selling food and drinks during the show.
In theaters
Pearl
Rated: R for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity.
Running time: 1 hr 42 mins
Cast: David Corenswet, Mia Goth and Emma Jenkins-Purro
Plot: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X in this astonishing follow-up to the year's most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X's iconic villain.
Friday Showtimes: 2:40, 5:10, 8
Review:
Ratings: 86% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity.
Running time: 2 hrs 15 mins
Cast: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Sheila Atim
Plot: The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.
Showtimes: 3:30, 4:50, 6:30, 7:45
Review:
Ratings: 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
