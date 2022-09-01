Start Labor Day weekend downtown
Downtown Kokomo is taking a trip through the decades this afternoon. Celebrating the first Friday of the month, visitors are invited to wear costumes that invoke the styles of their favorite decades. The 10th annual Hawgin’ the Block will be held near 202 N. Main St. during the celebration. The Checkered Vans will perform and Hawg Heaven will sell pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink for $10. There will also be a reception for the newest Artist Alley exhibit near the Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St. The reception is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Stop by the Kokomo Tribune building at 123 N. Buckeye St. to make newspaper hats.
A super concert
Although the weekly Wednesday concerts are done for now, the Kokomo Park Band still has some music to share. The Sunday show is for “kids, young and old,” who still believe in the power of good over evil. The tunes will celebrate the perils and triumphs of superheroes like The Incredibles, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Costumes are highly encouraged to help your fellow audience members get in the crime fighting spirit. There will also be a collection of popular cartoon compositions. The free show will be at Highland Park and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Bluegrass by the river
A bluegrass party is coming to the banks of the Wildcat. The fourth Riverwalk Concert Series show is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday and will feature three bands. The Rumpke Mountain Boys play a psychedelic variation of the beloved genre, Sicard Hollow also pushes the definitions of bluegrass and Nectar Valley is coming in from Kentucky, the bluegrass state, to perform at the free concert. The show will be behind The Foxes Trail, 305 S. Main St. and is scheduled to run until 10 p.m. There will be burgers and brews for sale at the show.
48-hour film festival screening
Kokomo’s amature cinematographers rose to the challenge of writing, filming and editing short films in 48-hours. Each of the submissions will be screened at Sun King Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. Stick around after the screening to celebrate the local film makers with an award ceremony. The screening and award ceremony will be on the second floor of Sun King, which is at 500 N. Buckeye St. The screening is open to the public and family friendly, so grab some popcorn and enjoy the show.
Gotta go fast
It’s time to start your engines and race over to the Kokomo Speedway. The 2022 Sprint Car track championship will be held at 2455 N. Davis Road on Sunday. General admission tickets will cost $15, but children 12 years old or younger will get in for free. There are also pit passes for sale, which cost $30 regardless of age. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and general admission ticket holders can enter the speedway at 4. Hot laps start at 6, but the actual racing is scheduled for 7. For more information, or to purchase tickets before race day, visit the Speedway’s website at kokomospeedway.net/.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
There are two nights of music scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, DJ Action Jackson will keep the records spinnin’ late into the night. There will be a $10 cover charge, and the DJ will be playing from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Then, on Saturday, the Rumpke Mountain Boys are playing a late night electric set following their Riverwalk performance. Doors are scheduled to open at 9 p.m., and the music will start around 10:30. Tickets will cost $15, but are being sold at a reduced price of $10 for people who get their tickets before Saturday. For more information, or to purchase presale tickets, visit www.kokomocoterie.com.
Kokomo Alehouse
Keith Rea is coming back from Texas to play the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. From 7-9 p.m., visitors can enjoy a drink and some food while the musician performs an acoustic mix of classic rock and originals. There is no cover charge for the Alehouse show, which will be at 1134 Home Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.