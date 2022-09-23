Kokomo Civic Theatre show
The Kokomo Civic Theatre’s season began with the family friendly production “Matilda.” Now, the group is switching gears and performing for more mature audiences. Starting Friday afternoon, the Civic Theatre will be performing “Dogfight,” a Vietnam-era musical about a young marine who bets he can bring the ugliest woman to a last-hurrah dance before being deployed to conflict in Southeast Asia. Audience members should expect strong, potentially offensive language and adult situations. The Civic Theatre recommends the show for people 16 and older. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A 2 p.m. matinee will be performed on Sunday. Each of the shows will be at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Tickets will cost $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students and veterans. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 765-454-8800 and at the auditorium an hour before each show.
Farm fun
Heritage Farm is hosting a free family friendly alpaca event on Saturday. There will be more than 50 alpacas for visitors to see, including six baby alpacas, which are called crias. There will also be alpaca fiber spinning demonstrations, an alpaca craft station, Alpaca Olympics and tractor-drawn wagon rides. The Alpaca party is scheduled to run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4175 N. 1200 West in Flora.
Creature Feature
Indiana Wild, an interactive learning program, is bringing a bunch of critters to the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday. The organization plans to bring an alligator, a giant African bullfrog, a male turkey, a scorpion, a pancake tortoise, a rex rabbit, a skunk, a groundhog and a porcupine for two demonstrations. The first demonstration at 4200 S. Park Road is scheduled to run 11 a.m. to noon, and the second will run 1-2 p.m.
Riverwalk concert
The sixth week of the Riverwalk Concert Series will feature Check Your Head, a Beastie Boys tribute group. The concert will be behind The Foxes Trails, 307 S. Main St., from 5-10 p.m. There is no admission charge, but there will be burgers and beverages for sale during the show. Visitors might want to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Tipton Community Theatre show
The Tipton Community Theatre’s first production of the 2022-23 season will be performed this weekend. The group will perform “The Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress is our Basement,” which is a comedic musical about faith and friendship. Friday and Saturday shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Each of the performances will be held at the Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St. Admission will cost $17 for adults, $12 for students and people 62 or older and $7 for children 2-12 years old. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tiptontheatre.com/tickets.html or at the auditorium before the show.
More Live Music This Week
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kevin Jones Project will perform rock and pop covers at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday night. There is no cover charge, but the bar at 1134 Home Ave. will sell food and drinks during the performance, which is scheduled to run 8-11 p.m.
The Coterie
Hunter Wainscott will perform rock, country punk and folk songs at The Coterie Friday night. Doors to the venue, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., open at 8 p.m. and the music is scheduled to start at 9. There is no cover charge for the weekend show.
In theaters this weekend
Don’t Worry Darling
Rated: R for sexuality, violent content and language
Runtime: 2 hrs 3 mins
Cast: Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Harry Styles
Plot: A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.
Review: “Don’t Worry Darling” is ultimately neither worthy of all the off-screen fuss nor quite the on-screen disappointment it’s been made out to be. It’s a promising but clunky thriller that feels to me like it’s mistaken two acts for three, overly drawing out the portentous set-up and leaving off the story, after its big twist ending, just as it’s getting interesting. Two and a half stars out of four. — Jake Coyle
Showtimes: 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30
Rotten Tomatoes: 31%
