Mozart to the Moderns
The first concert in the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra’s new season will be performed Saturday evening. Titled “Mozart to the Moderns,” the show will start and end with various Mozart compositions, including Symphony No. 41 and Mozart’s requiem. Between the Mozart compositions, the orchestra will perform “Le Bœuf sur le toit” by Darius Milhaud and “A Jazz Symphony” by George Antheil. The concert will be performed in Havens Auditorium, which is at 2300 S. Washington St. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets to the concert cost $20 and season tickets cost $50.
Funny name for a good cause
The 15th annual Rockers for Knockers concert is scheduled for this weekend. Money $hot Tucker, The Carnies and Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel will perform a variety of rock subgenres at the Phi Delta Kappa Concert House, which is at 2401 Saratoga Ave. The show is scheduled to run from 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6. There will be a $15 cover charge for the all ages show, with proceeds going to Kokomo area mammogram providers.
Get a clue
Northwestern High School students will perform the high school version of “Clue” this weekend. Based on the Hasbro board game, audience members will be invited to guess who the play’s murder is, what their weapon was and where the murder took place. There will be two performances and both will be held in the Northwestern Auditorium, 3431 N. 400 West. The first performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and will be followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee. Tickets can be purchased online or at the auditorium prior to either show.
Edge of Insanity
Dr. Weitle’s patients are back from the dead. The Edge of Insanity, a haunted house attraction, is opening this weekend. The attraction spans multiple acres and will introduce visitors to all the unfortunate patients who were treated by Dr. Weitle. Celebrating it’s 15th year of operation, Edge of Insanity is donating proceeds to eight charitable organizations this year. Visitors must purchase tickets at www.weitlesasylum.com/ prior to their tour around the spooky sanatorium. Tours run from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday evenings. Tickets cost $15.
Arts and crafts on the farm
The Kendall Family Farm is hosting a Fall Arts & Crafts Fair this weekend. Visitors will be able to purchase a variety of goods while enjoying the farm’s Fall attractions, such as a 5-acres corn maze, a 4- acres pumpkin patch and a mini golf course. The farm, which is at 9717 E. 600 North in Greentown, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is required. People 13 and older will have to pay $10 to get in. Children 6-12 years old, people 65 and older, and military personnel with ID will have to pay $5. Children 5 years old and younger get in for free.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
Noah G. Fowler is performing a free show at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Friday afternoon. Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. and the bluegrass and country tunes will begin around 9.
Kokomo Alehouse
Jimmy Wright will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday night. The musician will play an acoustic mixture of classic rock and country covers from 7-9:30 p.m. Although the show is free, the Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will be selling food and drinks during the performance.
In theaters this weekend
Smile
Rated: R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language.
Runtime: 1 hr 55 min
Synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
Staring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie Usher, Kyle Gallner and Kal Penn
Showtimes: 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m, 6:40 p.m., 7:45 p.m.
Bros
Rated: R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use
Runtime: 1 hr 57 min
Synopsis: An out and proud, but also scared and self-doubting, New York museum curator is hired to write a romantic comedy about a gay couple. Along the way, he meets and eventually falls for a “macho” lawyer.
Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Kristin Chenoweth, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer and Kenan Thompson.
Showtimes: 4:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.
