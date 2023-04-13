Be prepared to sing along
The Kokomo Civic Theatre is holding performances of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” throughout the weekend. The musical will feature more than 30 songs from the 1950s and 1960s. Shows will be held in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and a Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17 for senior citizens, $15 for students through college and $10 for children 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 765-454-8800 or at the theater one hour before each performance.
A local fashion show
Months of preparation will be on display this weekend. Chardonnay Rose Clark, an Indiana University Kokomo student, has organized a fashion show for her brand, NO BiAS. The show will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday at IUK, 2300 S. Washington St. Although the show will be free to attend, Clark has asked potential audience members to RSVP on Eventbrite by searching for NO BiAS. You can read more about the designer online by visiting the Kokomo Tribune website and searching fro NO BiAS.
Quilts along the Wildcat
The Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild will hold its ninth biennial quilt show, “Quilts Along the Wildcat,” this weekend. The exhibition will be held in the United Auto Workers 685 Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St., on Friday and Saturday. There will be an $8 admission fee and the event will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
See the stars
Would you like a better glimpse of the cosmos? The Indiana University Kokomo observatory will be open to the public 8-10 p.m. Sunday. It will be free to attend and is a monthly event. You can find the observatory at 2300 S. Washington St.
Cars & coffee
Kokomo Caffeine & Octane organized a quick car show set for Saturday. The cruise will run 8-11 a.m. in the Martino’s parking lot, 1929 N. Washington St. There is no cover charge for the car show. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Hotel 67 on Friday. The band will cover classic rock bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Eagles and Neal Young. The show is scheduled to run 8-11 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge.
The Coterie
One Way Traffic, a five-piece band from St. Louis, Missouri, will play at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., twice this weekend. The band will begin playing at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets will cost $7 for one night or $10 for both nights.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Main St., is hosting the Zach Day Band on Saturday. The group will begin performing at 9:30 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge.
In theaters this weekend
Renfield
Rated: R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some drug use
Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina
Plot: R.M. Renfield, Dracula’s henchman for centuries, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed that comes with them.
Review: “Renfield” is enjoyable enough in a disposable sort of way. A lack of self-seriousness is a quality to be appreciated in any movie like this. And Hoult manages to be remarkably sweet while at the same time using human limbs to decapitate other victims. Some of the best scenes are of him sitting in on a support group meeting to talk through toxic relationships. But “Renfield” never lets Cage really sink his teeth into the movie, leaving us still hungry for more.
Two and a half stars out of four
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 62%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:00, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45
The Pope’s Exorcist
Rated: R for violent content, language, sexual references and some nudity
Running time: 1 hour 43 minutes
Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero
Plot: Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy.
Review:
RT rating: 60%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 2:30, 5:15, 7:45
Mafia Mamma
Rated: R for bloody violence, sexual content and language
Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes
Cast: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Sophia Nomvete
Plot: An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy, and defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business.
Review: Despite some satisfying moments, by the increasingly cringe-worthy last third of the movie you’re just annoyed that it seems to want to cover all bases — to have its, er, cannoli and eat it, too. Maybe Kristin should just eat, pray, you-know-what, and head on home.
Two stars out of four
— Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press
RT rating: 25%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:15, 3:00, 5:45, 8:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.