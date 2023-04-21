Kokomo-con
The first part of the 2023 Kokomo-Con will be held this weekend. Convention organizers are planning to host a special guest for the first part. Gavin Smith, a comic book artist who has worked on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek, is set to appear at the convention. Other than that, there are roughly 30 vendors set to make an appearance at the convention. The convention will be held at Baymont by Wyndham Kokomo, 1709 E. Lincoln Road. The convention is scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. If you’re more interested in gaming, Kingdom Cards & Games will have social deduction games set up at the Baymont Friday through Sunday (including overnight games if people show up). Tickets to the convention and games cost $5. Children 6 and under are able to attend for free.
Record store day
National Record Store Day is on Saturday. Black Wax Cafe, 910 N. Washington St., is celebrating the holiday. Doors will open at 8 a.m. Live music has been scheduled for the event. Door prizes and giveaways have been prepared for the event.
Friends of the library book sale
This weekend will bring the Friends of the library book sale. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., is selling recent bestselling novels, nonfiction books, DVDs and picture books Friday and Saturday. The sale is only open to Friends of the library members on Friday, running noon to 5 p.m. If you aren’t already a member, memberships cost $5 for individuals and $10 for families. For non-members, the sale will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The sale will be in the lower level meeting rooms.
Go see the circus
Fans of Cirque du Soleil shows might be interested in the Kokomo Community Concerts performance of the season. Troupe Vertigo will perform in Kokomo High School’s auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Saturday afternoon. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. If you don’t have a Kokomo Community Concerts season pass, admission will cost $20 and can be purchased at the door. Students are able to attend the show for free.
Cream and Crimson drag show
Cream & Crimson, a drag performance group, will hold a show in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The event is sponsored by The Indiana University Kokomo LGBTQ+ Center. The event will is scheduled to run 7-9 p.m. Saturday. General tickets cost $20, tickets for two people cost $25 and college students can get in for $15. Tickets can be purchased online at kokomopride.lgbt.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., is hosting two bands this weekend. On Friday, The Why Store is performing. Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers will perform on Saturday. Both shows begin at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Alehouse
BL Benson Blues Band (formerly known as Shoot the Driver) will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse on Friday. The band is scheduled to perform 8-11 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for the Alehouse show at 1134 Home Ave.
Kokomo Country Palace
DownTime is set to perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Main St., on Saturday. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
Movies in theaters this weekend
Evil Dead Rise
Rated: R for strong bloody horror violence and gore, and some language
Running time: 1 hour 37 minutes
Cast: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland and Morgan Davies
Plot: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival.
Review: In the end, “Chevalier” may be more fiction than history, but it’s worthwhile with effective acting, tension (helped by Kris Bowers’ score) and a decadently beautiful production. And it is especially important in a moment of fanciful “Bridgertons” to focus the lens on important people of color who did actually exist and who have been forgotten and erased.
Three stars out of four
—Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 86%
AMC Kokomo showtimes: 12:30, 3:15, 6:00, 8:45
Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant
Rated: R for violence, language throughout and brief drug content
Running time: 2 hours 3 minutes
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr and Jonny Lee Miller
Plot: When a US Army sergeant learns that an Afghan interpreter and his family were not given safe passage to America, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone.
Review: On-screen titles are a Guy Ritchie trademark, but this movie does not feel like a Guy Ritchie film, even though the film is officially titled, unnecessarily, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.” Compared with most of Ritchie oeuvre, from the outrageous “Snatch” to the rambunctious “The Gentlemen,” this one is quiet, introspective, contemplative. (When was the last time you read the words “affectingly emotional” about a Guy Ritchie film?)
Three out of four stars
—Michael O'Sullivan, The Washington Post
RT rating: 82%
AMC Kokomo showtimes: 12:00, 3:00, 6:15, 9:15
Chevalier
Rated: PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence
Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes
Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton, Samara Weaving and Minnie Driver
Plot: Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair.
Review: An extravaganza of gore — expertly using both practical and digital effects — “Evil Dead Rise” nevertheless fails to capture the ingenuity and bizarre inspiration that made the original films unique. In short, it’s a well-done studio horror movie stepping into the oversize shoes of its indie predecessors. It’s not a perfect fit, but by following in the footsteps of the earlier films, it gets the job done.
2.5 stars out of four
—Olivia McCormack, The Washington Post
RT rating: 95%
AMC Kokomo showtimes: 1:15, 4:15, 7:45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.