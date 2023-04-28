Northwestern performs popular musical
Northwestern Middle and High School students will transport audience members to Greece this weekend. The theater program is holding a production of “Mamma Mia.” The musical, which features songs from the band ABBA, will be accompanied by live musicians. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for students and will be free for children 5 and younger. The production will be held in Northwestern’s auditorium, 3431 County Road N. 400 West. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Rock the classics
A few members of the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, including its conductor, will perform a few classic rock songs this weekend. There’s a twist, though. Each of the songs will be performed with orchestra instruments. The show will be held in Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for college students and will be free for K-12 students. You can purchase tickets at the door, by visiting kokomosymphony.com or by calling 765-236-0251.
Serving natives, educating communities
Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., is hosting an informative panel discussion about Native American issues and native communities this weekend. The panel is free to attend and will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday.
Jokes in the record store
American Dream Hi Fi, 109 E. Sycamore St., is hosting a comedy show on Saturday. Brian Alan West and Jordan Grainger from the Kokomo Press will perform before Jake Ruble, who toured with Jay Mewes of Jay & Silent Bob fame. Indianapolis’ Lissa Sears and Brian Smiley will also perform. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at American Dream Hi Fi and Barlow’s Barbershop. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 8. Beer will be available to purchase.
A night of comedy at Sun King
Comedians Tyson Cox and Stewart Huff will perform at Sun King Kokomo Friday evening. Tickets to the show cost $20 can be purchased at eventbrite.com or in the Sun King taproom, 500 N. Buckeye St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 in the Depot Room above Sun King.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Mike Almon this weekend. Almon will perform classic rock and country music from 8-10 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie this weekend. The Jake Richter Quartet will perform funk-influenced jazz on Friday and Beat the Meatles will play songs by The Beatles on Saturday. There is a $5 cover charge for each show and doors open at 8 p.m. with the music scheduled to begin an hour later.
Kokomo Country Palace
There are two nights of music at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., this weekend. On Friday, Preston McCabe begins performing at 9 p.m. and will by followed by Joshua Ryan at 11. Ronnie McDowell and Rodney Collins will perform at the Palace starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $20 general admission tickets will be sold at the door for the Saturday show.
In theaters this weekend
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Rated: PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material
Running time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates
Plot: In this adaption of the Judy Blume classic, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings about religion and the beginning of adolescence after he family moves from the big city to the suburbs.
Review: There is not a cynical molecule in the big-screen adaptation of “ Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” a sweet, playful and reverential adaptation of Judy Blume’s famed coming-of-age novel about the everyday problems of an 11-year-old girl. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been earthshattering for someone to write frankly about puberty for an audience who was going through it, but it was and, in many ways, still is. Movies like these barely exist anymore, and certainly not in theaters. Tween girls would do well to seek “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” out. It has all the makings of a classic for the next generation.
Two and a half stars out of four
—Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 98%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:15, 3:00, 5:45, 8:30
Big George Foreman
Rated: PG-13 for some sports violence
Running time: 2 hours 9 minutes
Cast: Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews and Sullivan Jones
Plot: The true story of the once and future heavyweight champion of the world is told, from an impoverished childhood to time spent as a preacher and product pitchman.
Review:
RT rating:
AMC Kokomo times: 12:45, 4:00, 7:30
Somewhere in Queens
Rated: R for language and some sexual material
Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes
Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf and Jennifer Esposito
Plot: Leo and Angela Russo live a simple life in Queens raising their high school son, surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family and friends.
Review: Ultimately, “Somewhere in Queens” isn’t interested in what viewers want. But it ends up delivering it anyway, because the filmmakers know what we (and the story) need: something honest, something recognizable, something real.
Three stars out of four
—Michael O'Sullivan, Washington Post
RT rating: 89%
AMC Kokomo times: 8:30, 6:15, 9:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.