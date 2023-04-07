Going green
For the first time in 2023, Downtown Kokomo is celebrating a themed First Friday. This month, the theme is “Go Green.” The celebrations are scheduled to run 5:30-9 p.m. During the event, the Environmental Club of Kokomo High School will give a presentation on plastic bottle caps, Kokomo Civic Theatre will perform songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s and the Howard County Recycling District will give some pointers on what can and can’t be recycled. For a full list of participating organizations, visit thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-in-downtown-kokomo/.
Easter egg hunt at the library
With just a few days left to celebrate Easter, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is hosting an Easter egg hunt at its main location, 220 N. Union St. The event will run 4-5 p.m. Friday and is split between age groups, starting with 23-month-olds and younger and ending with children ages 7-8. Each age group will have 20 minutes to search for eggs. The Easter egg hunt is free to attend and will be held in the library’s A and B meeting rooms.
Pints and paints
Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., is hosting an art class on Saturday. From 1-4 p.m., Biz Bates will lead students through a painting class. Tickets will cost $35 per persons and include one beverare under $10. Tickets can be purchased online www.eventbrite.com (just search for Sun King Kokomo) or by visiting the taproom.
Search for eggs in the park
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is holding its two annual Easter egg hunts on Saturday. The children’s egg hunt is for kids 10 and younger. It will be held in Northwest Park at 1600 W. Judson Road at 1 p.m. The adult egg hunt will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be held in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. There will be more than 13,000 eggs in the adult egg hunt and some of the eggs will come with special prizes. The adult egg hunt will take place after dark, so be sure to bring a flashlight.
Celebrate the full moon
There was a full moon on Thursday. To celebrate, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting a few free games of Werewolf. The rules to the game are fairly simple. Roles are secretly assigned at the beginning of each round. If you’re a villager, you’ll have to suss out the werewolves. If you’re a werewolf, eliminate the villagers. The games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and there is no set time for the event to end.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, Miles Over Mountains will perform bluegrass music for a $15 cover charge (if you didn’t purchase presale tickets). Camp Culture will perform a free psychedelic rock show on Saturday. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., is hosting Kyle Bledsoe on Friday. The blues, rock and funk musician has performed at Lucas Oil stadium. Friday’s show is scheduled to run 8-11 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge.
Kokomo Country Palace
Road House Revival will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge.
Coming to theaters this weekend
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Rated: PG for action and mild violence
Running time: 1 hour 32 minutes
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Seth Rogen
Plot: With help from Princess Peach, Mario must square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.
Review: April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain. But it is also, if I check the clock, Mario Time. If anything, the — as Mario would say — “okey dokey” “Super Mario Bros. Movie” only reinforces the distance between two wholly different mediums. It may be game-on for video-game adaptations but the Mario main event is still back on Nintendo.
Two and a half stars out of four
—Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 53%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 2:00, 2:15, 3:30, 4:30, 4:45, 6:00, 7:15, 8:30 3D: 2:45, 5:15, 7:45
Air
Rated: R for language throughout.
Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes
Cast: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis
Plot: Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro works to convince his boss and Michael Jordan to embark on a game-changing partnership.
Review: There is an admirably sly subversiveness to the whole endeavor in its refusal to glamourize the shoe, the company or the guys they’ve made a movie about. These are white-collar cubicle dwellers just trying to make it through the week and keep their jobs. I’m not even sure the movie buys into its subjects’ self-written and occasionally contradictory mythologies. Credit to the filmmakers that this is not a TED talk.
Three stars out of four
—Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 95%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:30, 5:15, 8:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.