Something smells like dog
As the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 802 W. Park Ave., prepares to lock up for the winter, the pool’s gates are opening to your furry family members. The annual Pooches at the Pool closing celebration will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday evening. Keep in mind, there is a $5 fee per dog. That being said, one person gets in with each dog. Thank goodness your Pomeranian got that retail job, huh? Check the city’s website, www.cityofkokomo.org, then click the Parks and Recreation tab for more information.
Do you need to pick up some groceries?
The Downtown Kokomo Farmers Market is setting up in the parking lot at 223 W. Mulberry St. this weekend. You’ll be able to find fresh produce, crafts and a bit of entertainment Saturday morning. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Pat Dotson from the Checkered Vans is scheduled to perform at the market.
Jam out by the river
The Riverwalk Concert Series will continue this weekend. There are three bands set to take the waterfront stage. J. Elliott will play some singer songwriter tunes, Luna Worldcast will help you jam out to some alternative rock and The Reveal will perform a handful of bluesy rap-rock tunes. The show is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Saturday and will be held on the Riverwalk Stage behind the Foxes Trail, 305 S. Main St. Although the show is free, you might want to bring your wallet to purchase local beer, art and burgers.
Support Greentown's art scene
The Greentown Art and Photography Show will be on display this weekend. During the judged show, local artists will show off their work, win cash prizes and earn some ribbons at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St. You’ll be able to check out the art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, call 765-610-8461.
Creature feature
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting another creature feature event this weekend. The Squishy & Friends interactive reptile show will be held in the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, on Saturday. There are two shows scheduled — the first will run 11 a.m. to noon and the second runs 1-2 p.m. The informative event will feature live animals and is open to the public. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s website, or call them at 765-456-7275, for more information.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Michael Sparger on Friday. The musician is scheduled to play blues, country and rock music from 8-11 p.m.
The Coterie
It's a night of outdoor music free for all. The Riverwalk Concert Series will kick off at 307 S. Main at 6 p.m. Saturday and feature local art, burgers and local beer. Musicians featured include J. Elliott, Luna Worldcast, The Reveal and an afterparty for those 21 and older upstairs with Erin Coburn.
Kokomo Country Palace
At 9:30 p.m. Friday, join Kierstan Lanae and the Moonlighters at the Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., Kokomo. Cover is $5. On Saturday, join DJ Chrystal for line dancing, karaoke or both. No cover on Saturday.
In theaters this weekend
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Rated: R for bloody violence
Running time: 1 hour 58 minutes
Cast: Starring Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham
Plot: A crew sailing from northern Russia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo as they are stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship.
Review:
RT rating:
AMC Kokomo times: 1:25, 4:30, 7:45
