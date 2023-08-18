Winding Creek Music Festival
A gathering of banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin players have already gathered in Russiaville for a weekend of bluegrass music. The 13th annual Winding Creek Music Festival will run through Sunday afternoon. Camping at the festival is free, which might come in handy given all the late night jam sessions visitors are able to participate in. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own instruments, attend music workshops and check out the festival’s food and art vendors. Tickets prices change each day of the festival. Thursday tickets cost $15, Friday tickets cost $20, Saturday tickets cost $25 and Sunday tickets cost $10. Visitors can send $2 of their Sunday ticket payment to We Care or Kokomo Community Cats upon request. If you’re planning on staying through Sunday, you’ll be able to save some money by picking up a 3-day pass at the gates.
Blues in the park
Local blues musician Mike Milligan has been playing with his band, Steam Shovel, for 30 years. To celebrate the anniversary, the band is throwing a free show in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., on Saturday. The celebration is set to begin at 7 p.m. with openers Blindboy Williamson and the C.N.I. Dawgs. Visitors might want to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the show. There will be food vendors in the park during the concert.
Go for a bike ride
The Breakaway Bicycle Club is holding its 37th annual Sizzling ride is on Saturday. There are four tracks available for the event, ranging from approximately 40-100 miles. The tours will take cyclists through small towns in Howard County, between farmland and along some creeks. Cyclists will receive a Sun King kokomo beverage ticket and their choice of a medal or commemorative socks. The event will begin at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., at 8 a.m. Cyclists must be off the course by 5 p.m. If you haven’t already signed up for the event, day-of registration costs $50.
Donuts and art
Visitors at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch will be able to make some art among friends on Saturday. The visitors will be paired up to make donut paintings that complement their partner’s artwork. The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Cardinal & Peony room and shouldn’t last longer than an hour. Register for the free event at khcpl.libnet.info.
Sunday Funday
There will be a handful of vendors at the Kokomo Humane Society on Sunday. The animal shelter, which is at 729 E. Hoffer St., will open its doors to let visitors hangout with its adoptable cats and dogs throughout the day. You’ll be able to hangout with the cats starting at 11 a.m. They’re letting the dogs out at 1 p.m. when the vendors set up shop. The event is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Keyton Romero, a former Miss Howard County queen who is pursuing a music career in Nashville, will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., this weekend. Romero is set to play 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. The Why Store goes on at 9 p.m. Friday for a $10 cover charge. Branden Martin will start playing at 10 p.m. Saturday for a $5 cover charge.
Kokomo Country Palace
Left of Center will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The band is scheduled to go on at 9:30 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for the show.
Gospel concert
Local organist Matt Gerhard will appear on the One Church stage Sunday afternoon. The musician will bring a few friends to the stage at 2734 S. Washington St. for a gospel concert. Doors to the show open at 5:30 p.m. and there is no cover charge. Donations will be collected at the concert, with proceeds going to Samaritan Caregivers.
In theaters this weekend
Strays
Rated: R for pervasive language, crude and sexual content, and drug use.
Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes
Cast: Will Forte and the voices of Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park.
Plot: A naive, abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.
Review: Obviously, folks will come for pups dropping f-bombs and mad drug trips straight out of “21 Jump Street,” though it’s aspects like Foxx’s character’s profound backstory that put some real meat on the bone. “Strays” is definitely a treat, especially for dog lovers who will howl with laughter and also cry at its empathetic understanding that we all, furry or otherwise, just want to be loved. And after seeing it, a lick from your best friend means more than ever before.
Three stars out of four
— Brian Truitt, USA Today
RT rating: 63%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:00, 4:15, 6:30, 9:15
Blue Beetle
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language, and some suggestive references
Running time: 2 hours 7 minutes
Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez and Susan Sarandon
Plot: An alien relic chooses a young man to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teen with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.
Review: I’d wager there will be plenty of moviegoers — especially young Hispanic ones not accustomed to seeing reflections of themselves in Hollywood comic book spectacles — who’ll grin all the way through the breezy “Blue Beetle.” If even a low-stakes, fairly derivative superhero movie like this can charm thanks to its warm Hispanic perspective and winning supporting cast, there’s plenty of hope yet for the genre — bugs and all.
Two and a half stars out of four.
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 83%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:15, 7:45, 9:30 and Dubbed in Spanish at 7:00
