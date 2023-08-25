'Escape to Margaritaville' performed through Sunday
The Kokomo Civic Theatre’s season starts this weekend with a production of “Escape to Margaritaville.” The romantic comedy weaves a tropical story around Jimmy Buffett hits like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” “Volcano” and, naturally, “Margaritaville.” The musical also marks the return of live musicians in a KCT production, with at least six musicians on stage during each performance to add keyboard, drums, bass, trumpet and woodwind accompaniment to each tune. Performances will be held in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, $16 for students through college and $12 for children 12 and under. You can purchase tickets on the Kokomo Civic Theatre’s website, kokomocivictheatre.org, by calling 765-454-8800 or at the auditorium an hour before each performance.
Greentown's 175th birthday
Greentown is celebrating its 175th birthday this year. To honor the occasion, a two-day party will be held this weekend. Starting Friday, a portion of Meridian Street will be closed to accommodate bounce houses, vendors, a petting zoo and a stage for live music. The Medicinal Bluegrass Band and Southern Rock Authority will appear on the stage Friday afternoon. A parade will be held at 11 a.m. the following morning. Then, at 2 p.m., members from the Historical Society will present a 1998 time capsule that was buried to celebrate the town’s 150th anniversary. After the capsule is opened, a new time capsule will be buried until the town’s 200th anniversary. Comedian Randy Maurer, singer Keyton Romero and The Checkered Vans band will perform on the festival’s stage on Saturday. For a full list of scheduled anniversary celebrations, visit greentownindiana.org.
48-hour film festival
It’s time to dig out your camera and show off your movie making talent. Kokomo’s annual 48-hour film contest is returning this weekend. Throughout the weekend, teams will have 48 hours to write, film and edit a 3- to 10-minute short film. The contest kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St. During the kickoff meeting, teams will be assigned instructions and a random genre for their short film. Each team that files their film on time and meets the contest requirements will be eligible to win awards during a screening of the films next weekend.
Become a haunter
If you like performing and scaring the living daylights out of strangers, you might be interested in becoming a haunter for Edge of Insanity, a local haunted house. The Halloween attraction is holding auditions for new haunters this weekend. The auditions will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Participants must be 15 or older, and visitors are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty. If you’re on the fence about becoming a haunter, it might help to know the organization donates all of its proceeds to charity. The attraction is at 5635 N. U.S. 31, but visitors using digital navigation tools like Google Maps are able to search for “Edge of Insanity.”
Kokosk8Fest
The third annual Kokosk8Fest will begin at noon Saturday. The annual skateboarding contest will have a variety of vendors, music and athletes. The main goal of the event is to get skate supplies like shoes, clothing and boards to members of the community who could use a bit of help. The event also aims to build a healthy skateboarding community in Kokomo. The event will be held at Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Scott Wilson will perform at Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday. Willson is scheduled to play blues and classic rock from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Jon Worthy & The Bends will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and the Jack Whittle Trio will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. There is no cover charge for either show.
Riverwalk Concert Series
The Riverwalk Concert Series continues this weekend with Pushing Daisy’s Band, Camp Culture and Derick Howard. The tunes are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and there is no admission charge. Local beer, art and burgers will be sold at the show, though. The riverwalk stage is behind the Foxes Trail, 305 S Main St.
In theaters this weekend
Gran Turismo
Rated: PG-13 for intense action and some strong language.
Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes
Cast: Orlando Bloom, David Harbour and Archie Madekwe
Plot: Loosely based on the true story of a team of a underdog racers who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
RT rating: 61%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:30, 4:35, 8:00
Retribution
Rated: R for some language and violence.
Running time: 1 hour 31 minutes
Cast: Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni and Matthew Modine
Plot: A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out.
RT rating: 22%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20
The Hill
Rated: PG for thematic content, language, and smoking throughout.
Running time: 2 hour 6 minutes
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford, Joelle Carter and Scott Glenn
Plot: The remarkable true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball.
RT rating: N/A
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00, 5:15, 8:30
