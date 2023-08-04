Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt
Grab your magnifying glasses and pirate hats — it’s time for the Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt. Various downtown businesses will host activities or give out prizes from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday to celebrate the first weekend of August. For example, Hargrove Music Group, 513 N. Buckeye St., will hold its grand opening celebration on Friday. Stop by the music shop to listen to music from Chase Hill and Keyton Romero. Free ice cream from HomeTeam Ice Cream will also be provided at the grand opening. The Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., will have an artist match-up game, snacks and a workshop with the Poetry Society of Indiana. Stop by the Kokomo Tribune, 123 N. Buckeye St., to support first responders. Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade stand will sell beverages with proceeds going to the families of Master Trooper James Bailey, Trooper Aaron Smith, Sergeant Heather Glenn and Deputy Sheriff John Durm.
Orchestra in the park
The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 50th season this year. Kicking off the special season, the orchestra will perform a free show in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., with Nick Davies and his band to perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. The performance is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. Fans can support the orchestra by purchasing VIP tickets, which come with free soda, water, snacks and a drink ticket for the cash bar. The VIP seating is also closer to the stage. Individual tickets cost $60 and a table for eight people costs $450. You must be 21 or older to sit in the VIP section. Otherwise, there will also be a family seating area. Tickets to the family seating cost $10 and come with soda and popcorn. You can buy tickets online at kokomosymphony.com or by calling 765-236-0251. The orchestra is also hosting its second annual car show that evening. Registration will be held 4-5 p.m. and awards will be distributed at 7 p.m. There will be trophies for the top three contestants, as well as a “Maestro’s Choice” trophy. The first 20 cars to register will also receive dashboard plaques. Registration for the car show costs $10. If you prefer to preregister for the event, you can do so on the orchestra’s website.
Back-IN-school Celebration
All Out The Blue, a nonprofit organization that connects the families of violent crime victims with resources, will hold a going back to school celebration. The event will be held at the Excel Center, 101 W. Superior St., from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The nonprofit is planning on giving away 150 backpacks at the event, with 50 going to Kindergarten and first grade students, and the rest going to students through high school. The nonprofit said there will also be activities for visitors.
Bowling with advocates
Members of Advocacy Links, an organization that connects people with resources like translators or child mental health care providers, will play a round or two of bowling on Sunday. You can join the group by reaching out to Cheryl Guyer via email at cheryl.guyer@advocacy-links.com. The group will meet at Heritage Lanes, 1301 W. Lincoln Road, at 12:45 p.m. Games at Heritage Lanes cost $6 and shoe rentals cost $4.
Songwriters singing
Ben Shapell and Chris Caruvana will perform in a songwriter session at Black Wax Cafe, 910 N. Washington St., on Sunday. The musicians are set to perform 2-4 p.m. and will share stories about their songs between some of the tunes. The event is free to attend and coffee will be available to purchase at the record store.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Jimmy Wright on Friday. The musician is scheduled to play classic rock music from 7:30-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Buffalo Galaxy will play bluegrass music on Friday and Lunar Ticks will play alternative rock on Saturday. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for each event.
Kokomo Country Palace
Garland Rush and the Poor Boys will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The band is scheduled to go on at 9:30 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for the evening concert.
In theaters this weekend
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Rated: PG for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material
Running time: 1 hour 39 minutes
Cast: Voices of Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph and John Cena
Plot: The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
Review: There are some good gags and clever innovations in the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” but there is one brilliant idea: casting Ice Cube as the voice of the movie’s mutant insect supervillain Super Fly. “Mutant Mayhem” can’t entirely get over the feeling of trodding over well-covered turtle ground. But if we must go once more into the ooze, the film by director Jeff Rowe (co-director of “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” ) and co-written by co-producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is probably the best of a not-so-stellar franchise.
Three stars out of four.
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 95%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:30, 4:15, 7:00, 9:30 and 3D at 12:30, 3:15, 6:00, 8:30
Meg 2: The Trench
Rated: PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images, language and brief suggestive material
Running time: 1 hour 56 minutes
Cast: Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis
Plot: A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including multiple giant prehistoric sharks and a malevolent mining operation.
Review: Any film where one character reacts to a near-fatal undersea incident by saying “That was close” and another responds with “… Too close” should probably not clear space on the mantle for anything other than a Razzie Award. And yet there is another line of dialogue in "Meg 2: The Trench" that best summarizes how this lunk-headed slice of high-gloss B-movie cheese wound up — unlike the first "Meg" — on the right side of the divide that separates bad films from films that embrace how bad they knowingly are: “The impossible just got possible.”
Two stars out of four.
— Mark Keizer, AV Club
RT rating: N/A
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 2:45, 5:45, 9:00 and 3D at 3:45, 6:45, 9:30
