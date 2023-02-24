Kokomo Civic Theatre looks to the sky
If you’ve ever wondered how we know how large our galaxy is, you’ll be able to find some answers this weekend in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The Kokomo Civic Theatre is performing “Silent Sky” throughout the weekend, it’s a show about Henrietta Leavitt’s life and her unsung groundbreaking work in astronomy. Friday and Saturday performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and $10 for students through college. You can purchase tickets online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, over the phone by calling 765-454-8800 or at the Havens Auditorium box office an hour before each performance.
Frozen Junior production
Learn to “Let it Go” this weekend. Tipton Civic Theatre has a production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” running in the Tipton High School auditorium, 619 S. Main St. Cast members range in age from kindergarteners through high school seniors. A Friday performance will be held at 7:30 p.m., there are two Saturday performances scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.tiptontheatre.com.
African American Genealogy workshop
Timothy Pinnick, an author, speaker and genealogist is visiting the Carver Center this Saturday to teach visitors about research strategies to trace Black ancestors. In-person attendance has already filled up, but you can still register with the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to receive a Zoom link to the presentation. The workshop begins at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. You can sign up for the free event at khcpl.libnet.info/events.
Yoga you can use
CrossFit Kokomo, located at 1086 S. Dixon Road, is hosting a functional mobility and yoga class on Saturday. The 45-minute workshop begins at 10:15 a.m. and is open to all levels of experience. Event organizers have requested attendees bring their own yoga mats. The class is free to attend and is open to the public.
TV Tunes
Matt Gerhard, a local organ player, is planning on performing a few tunes at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. Each of the songs will be from popular television shows. The organ performance begins at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Pushing Daisy’s Band will play psychedelic funk Friday night, when the cover charge is set at $7 for anyone who didn’t pay in advance. The following night, Los Galaxy is playing soulful funk for a $5 cover charge. Both shows begin at 9 p.m. and doors open an hour prior.
Kokomo Alehouse
Christopher Gipson will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday afternoon. Gipson will play original songs — he describes his music as “Hoosier Rock & Roots” — from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the Alehouse show.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, located at 2011 N. Market St., is hosting a band named Country Renegades on Saturday. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge.
New in theaters this weekend
Cocaine Bear
Rated: R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout
Running time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Cast: Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale and Matthew Rhys
Plot: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.
Review: As you would also probably expect, some meet grizzly (sorry, pun very much intended) ends at the hand of Cocaine Bear. An animal that just wants to rub its back against some trees in peace while blissed out on a stomach full of drugs and yet keeps getting interrupted by pesky humans. Can you really blame her? limbs are dismembered, blood gushes, and brain matter is splattered. It’s certainly gorier than M3gan, which was deliberately targeting a younger female demographic. Gleefully so. However, it’s obvious self-awareness means it never gets too darkly sickening.
Four and a half out of five stars
—Glenn Dunks, ScreenHub
RT rating: 100%
AMC Kokomo times: 3:15, 4:40, 5:45, 7:00, 8:15, 8:45, 9:30 and Spanish subtitles at 6:00
Jesus Revolution
Rated: PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements
Running time: 2 hours 2 minutes
Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jonathan Roumie and Joel Courtney
Plot: The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Review: Jesus Revolution takes a fascinating period of American history – the hippie movement and its associated fallout within the Christian community – and transforms it into a bland, TV movie-of-the-week experience. While neither badly made (the period detail, for example, is strong) nor unwatchable, there’s the sense of both a missed opportunity and a commitment to “family friendliness” over truth.
Two stars out of four
—James Berardinelli, ReelViews
RT rating: 50%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00, 3:00, 5:00, 6:00, 8:00, 9:00
