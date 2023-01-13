Library's Digital Den visits Sun King Kokomo
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Digital Den is taking a break from its usual spot at the library’s main location. This weekend, anyone will be able to make a snow globe from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St.. The snow globes will be made with shot glasses and materials from the 3D printer and Cricut Maker from the Digital Den. Looking forward to Valentine’s Day, visitors will have the option to fill their snow globes with cupids or hearts. Otherwise, there will be standard winter decorations to place in the snow globes. The event is free and open to all ages while supplies last.
Painting at the Miami County Artisan Gallery
Throughout the month of January, visitors at the Miami County Artisan Gallery in Peru will be able to browse a special exhibit of David P. Johnson’s watercolors, pastels and drawings. The artwork is representative of Johnson’s love for hiking, fishing and hunting, with plenty of nature scenes to admire. From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, the artist will give a live painting demonstration at the gallery, which is at 20 N. Broadway St. Light refreshments will be served during the presentation.
Ceramic Christmas tree painting
You’ll be able to get a head start on 2023’s holiday season with Fired Arts Studio on Sunday. There will be various ceramic Christmas trees, ranging from 9-inch to 17-inch sizes, with multicolored Christmas lights that will actually light up. During the event, visitors will be able to paint and glaze their own trees. Admission will cost $56-$165 depending on the size of the tree. Half of the deposit is due when participants register, and the other half will be due at the event. The ceramic tree painting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, or to register, visit firedartsstudio.com.
Pokemon Tournament
AA Cards & Collectibles at 2941 S. Washington St. is looking for Pokemon trainers this weekend. The card shop will host an intermediate Pokemon card game tournament 6-9 p.m. Saturday. There will be a $10 entry fee that will include a pack of cards, with the possibility to win more packs of cards. Register an account at pokemon.com/us/ before the tournament.
Calling all sports fans
Whether you’re a sports fan or a card collector, you might be interested in this weekend’s sports card and memorabilia show. The event will feature multiple vendors selling new and vintage cards, autographs and comic books. The card and memorabilia show will be free to attend at Slater’s Sports Cards & Collectibles, 150 S. Reed Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Love 4 Zero will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. Scheduled to play 8-10 p.m. Friday, the band will perform a mixture of country, rock and pop hits, as well as tunes from their debut self-titled album. There is no cover charge, but the Alehouse at 1134 Home Ave. will sell food and drinks during the performance.
The Coterie
There will be two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Friday, Rotten Mouth will perform a free rock show. Then, on Saturday, there will be a $5 cover charge to see rock and blues musician, Leilani Kilgore. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
A Man Called Otto
Rated: PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language.
Running time: 2 hours 6 minutes
Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and John Higgins
Plot: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Review: “A Man Called Otto” is less after realism than it is a modern-day fable, with shades of Scrooge and the Grinch. As a tale of a solitary man, Hanks has made it a poignant work of family. Rita Wilson, his wife, is a producer and is heard singing a song in the film. The younger Otto is played in flashbacks by their son, Truman Hanks. Even Chet Hanks’ “White Boy Summer” blares from a car radio.
Two and a half stars out of four
—Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 66%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:15, 5:10, 8:10 and Spanish subtitles at 3:00
Plane
Rated: R for violence and language.
Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes
Cast: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter.
Plot: A pilot finds himself and his passengers caught in a war zone after he’s forced to make an emergency landing during a terrible storm.
Review: That the Puerto Rico-shot “Plane” generally makes the Philippines look like a third-world hellscape whose government won’t lift a finger to save people in a crisis is only somewhat softened by the film’s similarly damning take on American capitalism; it’s a cruel world, and the only real heroes we have are a few sweaty men who are willing to go commando — or at least go “Commando” — when people threaten to kill them with machine guns. “Plane” may not take you anywhere you’ve never gone before, but if you’re buying a ticket to a movie called “Plane,” odds are it will get you exactly where you want to go.
Two and a half stars out of five
—David Ehrlich, Indie Wire
RT rating: 65%
AMC Kokomo time: 2:00, 5:00, 7:45 and Spanish subtitles at 6:00
