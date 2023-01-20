Mozart and some movie medleys
The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra is continuing with its 49th season this weekend. The orchestra’s Saturday concert, which is titled “The String Theory of Everything” will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” — which you would likely recognize — along with George Antheil’s “Serenade for Strings” and a medley of Jóhann Jóhannsson’s compositions for the “Theory of Everything” soundtrack. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be held in Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Tickets can be purchased online at kokomosymphony.net or at the venue before the concert. Admission will cost $20 for adults, $5 for college students and will be free for elementary through high school students.
Meet the artists behind Glazed Gala
The Kokomo Art Association is hosting its first ceramic artist exhibition. Titled the “Glazed Gala,” the exhibition features local and regional artists Bailey Wiedenhoeft, Caitlyn O'Neal, Jennifer Meeker and Marilyn Aleman. The ceramic art will be on display in the Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., through Jan. 28. If you would like to meet the artists, there will be a special event at the gallery 5-7 p.m. with a reception held after. Whyte Horse Winery will serve samples during the event. The gala will be free to attend, but the gallery has requested that guests RSVP. You can call the gallery at (765) 459-4579.
Harry Potter Brunch
A Harry Potter-themed brunch will be served in Sun King Kokomo’s Depot Room on Saturday. Patrons will be invited to dress in Hogwarts attire while consuming a $60 three course meal that includes drinks. The brunch is set to begin at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite or at the Sun King Kokomo Taproom, 500 N. Buckeye St.
Eating for a cause
If you’re planning on going out to eat this weekend, you could wind up helping Western High School’s marching band. From 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Julianno’s, which is located at 2333 W. Markland Ave., will donate a portion of sales to Western’s band and guard when customers mention the school during dine in or takeout orders. If you’re interested, you can call in an order at 765-456-0804.
Go to a basketball game
There are a few high school basketball games this weekend, featuring Tipton County and Howard County schools. Western High School is playing a home game Friday evening against Maconaquah High School. The Friday game will be at 2606 S. 600 West in Russiaville and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Tipton High School is playing a home game against Kokomo High School. The Tipton game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 619 S. Main St.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Peter & Company will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. From 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, the band will cover classic rock songs. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse at 1134 Home Ave. will be selling food and drinks.
The Coterie
Hyryder, a Grateful Dead tribute band, is set to perform two concerts at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. There will be Friday and Saturday shows, both starting at 9 p.m. Presale tickets can be purchased for $20, and day-of tickets will cost $25.
Kokomo Country Palace
Downtime, a country and classic rock group, will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., Saturday night. The group is expected to begin playing at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge to get in.
In theaters this weekend
Missing
Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking, and thematic material
Running time: 1 hour 51 minutes
Cast: Nia Long and Storm Reid
Plot: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia, a young woman creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late.
Review: “Missing,” building off the related film “Searching” from 2018, manages to make a film about small screens feel electric on a big one. June stands shoulder to shoulder with all other civilians thrust into being world-class detectives, like Veronica Mars or Jessica Fletcher. It’s just the tools that have changed, and a noticeable lack of shoe leather that’s needed. June shows a real aptitude for guessing passwords and her cut-and-paste game is ferocious. What’s most fascinating about “Missing” is that it’s a teen who bails out her Gen X mom using technology that mom barely has a handle on. We are so often dismissive of young adults — from their addiction to TikTok dances to supposedly being unreliable — but you’ll want no one but June Allen looking out for you when you go missing. Sherlock Holmes would still be stuck waiting for a flight out of LAX.
Three and a half stars out of four.
—Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 77%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00, 4:45, 6:15, 7:30 and Spanish subtitles at 9:00
