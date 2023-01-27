Viva Las Vegas
Test your luck this weekend at Bona Vista’s annual Viva Las Vista fundraiser. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, The Venue at Brookestone, 1201 W. Alto Road, will become a makeshift casino for amateur and seasoned dice rollers. Tickets to the fundraiser will cost $40 for one person or $70 for two. Appetizers and 50 chips will be included with each ticket. To purchase tickets, visit www.dsiservices.org/vlv2023.
Frozen fun
Sweet Peas Play Cafe, 1825 S. Plate St., will host a Frozen-themed storytime on Saturday. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments and playtime while patrons wait for the “snow sisters.” Upon arrival, Anna and Elsa will share stories and songs before an interactive playtime. The event will conclude at 11:30 a.m. with photo opportunities. Dressing up is encouraged. Tickets to the special storytime will cost $35 for the first child, then $25 for each additional child in a group. Two adults and siblings under 6 months old will be able to join for free. Tickets can be purchased at www.sweetpeaskokomo.com/.
Cornhole tournament
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting its first cornhole tournament in Kokomo Saturday afternoon. From 1-4 p.m., the fellowship will play the popular lawn game at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road. The tournament is free and open to the public, but reservations should be made online. To make a reservation, visit eventbrite.com and search for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Murder mystery
The English Rose Cafe & Tea Room is running its first murder mystery evening event on Saturday. Starting at 7 p.m., guests will try to figure out who the killer is while eating a four course meal, including soup, salad, a main course and dessert. Tickets to the murder mystery, which will be held at 502 W. Jefferson St., cost $35 per person. Reservations are required to attend the dinner theater, and can be made by calling 317-887-1294.
Library whodunnit
Teenagers will be able to live out a game of Clue in the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on Saturday. Centered around Mr. Cy Fye Genre’s deadly dinner party, teenagers will have to disguise themselves as partygoers to investigate suspects like Cy Fye’s sister, Fantasia Genre, and his rival, Seymour Bookes. Register for the investigation at khcpl.libnet.info/events or by calling any of the KHCPL locations. The dinner party is free to attend and will be held at the library’s south branch, which is at 1755 E. Center Road.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There will be two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, Phillip-Michael Scales will perform a fusion of singer-songwriter and blues music. Then, on Saturday, Indianapolis-based J. Elliott will perform an acoustic set. Both shows are slated to begin at 9 p.m., with the upstairs bar and venue opening at 8. There will be a $7 cover on the night of each concert, but presale tickets cost $5.
Kokomo Alehouse
Keith Rea will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday afternoon. Starting at 7 p.m., Rea will play a mixture of acoustic country and original compositions. There is no cover charge for the Alehouse show, but the bar will be selling food and drinks during the performance.
The Kokomo Country Palace
There are two shows scheduled at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., this weekend. On Friday, Preston McCabe will begin performing at 9 p.m. and will be followed by Joshua Ryan at 11. There is no cover charge for the Friday show. Then, on Saturday, Sonsee Cloud will perform at the Palace. The Saturday show will have a $5 cover charge and begins at 9:30 p.m.
Oscar nominated films back in AMC
Elvis
Rated: PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking.
Running time: 2 hours 39 minutes
Plot: The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
Nominations: Best motion picture, achievement in makeup and hairstyling, sound, leading actor, achievement in cinematography, achievement in costume design, achievement in film editing and achievement in production design.
AMC Kokomo times: 2:10
The Banshees of Inisherin
Rated: R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity.
Running time: 1 hour 54 minutes
Plot: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in this film about two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Nominations: Best supporting actress, lead actor, original score, motion picture of the year, achievement in directing, supporting actor, original screenplay and achievement in film editing.
AMC Kokomo times: 2:15
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Rated: R for some violence, sexual material and language.
Running time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Plot: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Nominations: Best original screenplay, original score, original song, motion picture of the year, achievement in directing, leading actress, supporting actress, supporting actor, costume design and film editing.
AMC Kokomo times: 9 p.m.
The Whale
Rated: R for language, some drug use and sexual content.
Running time: 1 hour 57 minutes
Plot: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Hong Chau star in this film about a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Nominations: Best achievement in makeup and hairstyling, actor in a leading role and actress in a supporting role.
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00, 4:45, 7:45
