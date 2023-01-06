Frozen Sandlot
This weekend is your last chance to go ice skating in the Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Frozen Sandlot’s season ends Sunday. On Friday, the rink will be open 5-10 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the rink is open from noon until 10 p.m. During the season’s final day, the rink will be open 1-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the rink, 400 S. Union St., using cash or cards. If you’re renting skates, tickets will cost $7. If you’re bringing your own skates, tickets cost $5. For more information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Library turns 25
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Russiaville location is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. To celebrate, everyone is invited to meet at the library, which is at 315 Mesa Dr., for some live music and dessert. During the celebration, visitors will be encouraged to share their memories of the public library and recount how the library’s services have made their lives better. The birthday party is scheduled to run 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Free games at Kingdom Cards
In celebration of Friday’s full moon, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., will host a handful of games of Werewolf. The rules of the game are fairly simple. At the beginning of each round, players receive a secret role. If you’re a werewolf, try to kill the villagers without being caught. If you’re a villager, take out the werewolves. The games are free and will start at 7 p.m. There is no set time for the night to end.
Make an ornament
If you’ve ever been interested in working with glass, House of Glass in Elwood is hosting a glass blowing sample class Saturday afternoon. The class will run up to 2 1/2 hours long, starting with two demonstrations before each student will have the chance to work with 2,100 degree molten glass to blow their own ornaments. Students will be able to choose between different colors to add to their ornaments. Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite (search for House of Glass) or by contacting the instructor, Matt Kenyon, at kenyonscreations@gmail.com. The weekend class is scheduled to run 4:30-7 p.m. and will be held at 7900 E. State Road 28. Tickets to the sample class will cost $50.
Punk Rock Night featuring Kokomo band
Melody Inn, an Indianapolis music venue, holds weekly Punk Rock Nights on Saturdays. Although the venue regularly highlights Hoosier talent, it doesn’t always feature groups from Kokomo. This weekend, though, local two-piece band Peacehead is on the bill. The Kokomo ensemble will share the stage with Pilots, a synth rock group, and RAMATHORN!, a punk band. If you’re interested, the venue is at 3826 N. Illinois St. The show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., and there is a $7 cover charge to attend. If you’d prefer to watch from the comfort of your own home, the show should also be streamed on the Punk Rock Night Indianapolis Facebook page.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Country Palace
There will be two performances at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., this weekend. On Friday, Shawn Richards will perform. Then, on Saturday, Kierstan Lanae and the Moonlighters are taking the stage. Music is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. both nights, and there will be a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Alehouse
Chuck Baldwin will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse on Friday. Scheduled to play 8-10 p.m., Baldwin will cover a variety of genres. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will serve food and drinks during the performance.
In theaters this weekend
M3GAN
Rated: PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference
Running time: 1 hour 42 minutes
Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Amie Donald
Plot: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Review: The tart in-jokes and absurdities of the script, its winky acknowledgments of all the tropes gone before it, feel like a delirious cap on recent genre hits like Barbarian and Malignant. This is not the morose, carnage-soaked horror of dank basements and clammy night terrors; most of the movie happens in bright daylight, every maniacal head tilt, ungodly hip swivel and murder-by-gardening-tool calibrated for screams that end not with a gasp but a giggle. M3GAN came to play, and possibly reboot her motherboard for a sequel. Are you not entertained?
Four stars out of five
—Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly
RT rating: 97%
AMC Kokomo times: Spanish subtitles: 2
Regular: 3:15, 4:30, 6, 7, 8:30, 9:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.