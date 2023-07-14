Last days of the 2023 4-H Howard County Fair
If you still haven’t checked out this year’s 4-H Howard County Fair, you have until Saturday to do so. Friday’s events include a K-9 demonstration by the Howard County Sheriff's Department and a musical performance by Keyton Romero, the 2021 Miss Howard County who is now pursuing a career as a musician in Nashville, Tennessee. Saturday’s festivities include a crash demonstration from the sheriff’s department and a musical performance from The Time Travelers. You can find other scheduled events on the Tribune’s Fair page. The Howard County Fairgrounds are at 790 N. Meridian St. in Greentown. Parking costs $10.
Bewildered & Bewitched
The Miami County Artisan Gallery, 20 N. Broadway St. in Peru, is hosting a free Broadway and opera music concert on Friday. The show, which is titled "Bewildered & Bewitched," will feature mezzo-soprano Lisa van der Ploeg and pianist Bonnie Anderson. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers from Baked on Broadway. Music will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Beautiful butterflies
Lesley Wysong, curator of the Kokomo Art Center, started painting butterflies on her porch during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Years later, she’s produced more than 100 pieces of art depicting pollinators. 49 of those art pieces are on display now at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. The display includes acrylic paintings, china painting, collage, oil painting and watercolor paintings, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. Other than butterflies, bees are also depicted in the artwork. A special presentation on the pollinator-friendly plants will be delivered on Saturday. Marian Cable and Carol Moore of the Howard County Master Gardener Association will tell audience members about the plants starting at 2 p.m. The presentation is free to attend. Otherwise, the gallery is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.
Circus performances this weekend
The Peru Amateur Circus is back under the big top at 154 N. Broadway St. in Peru. The Circus City Festival begins Monday, but circus performances begin Saturday. There are approximately 200 young people in each performance. Saturday performances will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A Sunday performance will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $8-$10 depending on how old you are and where you want to sit. For more information, visit www.perucircus.com.
Build a bracelet
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, is holding a friendship bracelet extravaganza on Friday. You’ll be able to make bracelets with your friends from 4-5 p.m. Be sure to register by visiting khcpl.libnet.info/events or calling any of the library’s branches. This is a free event.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host The United States Blues Band on Friday. The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform from 8-11 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.
The Coterie
There are three shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, Patrick Sharrow and the Convoy will play a free double feature with CoyoteBear at 9 p.m. Greenwood Rye will begin performing at 10 p.m. Saturday with a $5 cover charge. Finally, The Knotty G's will play a free Sunday brunch show starting at noon.
Riverwalk Concert Series
The Riverwalk Concert Series will continue on Saturday. The Last Minute Band, Booze Hounds and Nectar Valley will perform from 6-9 p.m. on the Riverwalk Stage, which is behind The Foxes Trail, 305 S. Main St.
In theaters this weekend
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material.
Running time: 2 hours 43 minutes
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby.
Plot: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Review: On the first day cameras were rolling for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One,” Cruise drove a motorcycle off an actual 4,000-foot Norwegian cliff and then parachuted down. He did it for you. The least you can do to repay him is watch his movie, right? A movie that started filming pre-pandemic and has a two-and-a-half-hour runtime, culminates with Cruise’s motorcycle leap, a breathless fight sequence on top of a steam train and then a derailment that forces the good guys to climb through railcar after railcar vertically as they dodge debris, bad guys and even, in a sly move, a falling piano.
Three and a half stars out of four.
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 1:00, 3:15, 4:00, 5:00, 7:15, 8:00, 9:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.