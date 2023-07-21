'Mary Poppins' performances this weekend
Mary Poppins, Bert and the Banks family will appear on stage at Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., this weekend. Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children will perform “Mary Poppins” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first KCCTC production with flight mechanics. The musical is slightly different from the movie, with more of a focus on Mr. Banks and his relationship with his children. Presale tickets for the musical cost $15 and can be purchased online at sites.google.com/kcctc.org/kokomocurtaincall. Otherwise, tickets at the door cost $18.
Concert in the park
Rhumfest is returning to Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., this weekend. Rhum Academy students and teachers will perform a variety of genres from 2-9 p.m. Saturday. The concert will include student bands, a piano recital, a piano and violin duet and the band Lineage. Other than the music, visitors can expect to find more than 30 artists and vendors at the park. Petite Patisserie will serve desserts, Tasty Dawg LLC will bring a hot dog cart and The Coterie will have a beer garden and burgers from 5-9 p.m.
Evening at the Speedway
Sprint and midget car racing will bring drivers to the Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the gates when they open at 3 p.m. General admission tickets cost $30, but children 12 and younger can get in for free. Pit passes can be purchased for $35. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the races. For more information, visit kokomospeedway.net.
Root for the rabbits
The Kokomo Jackrabbits will go up against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Friday. The home game will be held in Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., and is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. Tickets cost $11. You can purchase tickets at the game or online at northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits/.
Circus City Festival
There are a couple of days left in the Circus City Festival. The amateur youth circus will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and tickets cost $12-$15 depending on age and where you want to sit. There are two performances Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets to the Saturday show range $17-$18. Tickets can be purchased at the circus, 154 N. Broadway St., or online at perucircus.com/tickets. The Circus City Festival’s parade is also on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Love4Zero will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., this weekend. The band will perform classic country music from 8-11 p.m. Friday. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. My Brother's Keeper will perform progressive bluegrass music during a free concert starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Joshua Powell will perform psychedelic rock at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There is a $5 cover charge for the Saturday show.
Kokomo Country Palace
The City Lites will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The variety band is scheduled to go on at 9 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
Barbie
Rated: PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language.
Running time: 1 hour 54 minutes
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.
Plot: After being expelled from their perfect utopia, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery in the real world.
Review: Is it a celebratory homage to Barbie and her history? Yes. Also a cutting critique, and biting satire? Yes, too. The film is co-produced by Mattel, and they must have felt skittish about some elements — perhaps not Will Ferrell’s reliably buffoonish Mattel CEO, but a far more serious scene where a young girl accuses Barbie of making girls feel bad about themselves. The movie’s also about gender dynamics, mothers and daughters, insidious sexism ... and more.
Three stars out of four
—Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press
RT rating: 89%
AMC Kokomo times: 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:00, 2:30, 3:15, 4:00, 5:30, 6:10, 6:45, 8:30, 9:30 and Spanish subtitles at 9:00
Oppenheimer
Rated: R for some sexuality, nudity and language
Running time: 2 hours 58 minutes
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.
Plot: American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer works with a team of scientists to develop the first atomic bomb in hopes of ending World War II.
Review: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history. There are times in Nolan’s latest opus that flames fill the frame and visions of subatomic particles flitter across the screen — montages of Oppenheimer’s own churning visions. But for all the immensity of “Oppenheimer,” this is Nolan’s most human-scaled film — and one of his greatest achievements.
Four stars out of four.
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 93%
AMC Kokomo times: 11:30 a.m. 12:00, 12:30, 3:25, 3:55, 4:30, 5:00, 7:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:05
