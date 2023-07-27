2023 Relay for Life
The 2023 Howard County Relay for Life will be held Saturday. More than 50 vendors will be at the event, which raises money for cancer research. Kids activities include a bounce house, ring toss and face painting. The event will also have a cornhole tournament, a pie eating contest, renaissance performers and a classic car cruise in. The event will be held in Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, from 3-11 p.m. The American Cancer Society set a $20,000 goal for the event, which has nearly been met. Bring money to help the event organizers pass their goal. For more information, visit acsevents.org.
Brews on Buckeye
The 500 block of Buckeye Street will be filled with beer this weekend. The ninth annual Brews on Buckeye will be held Saturday afternoon. General admission opens at 6 p.m. The annual booze-centric event will feature 21 beer, wine and cider brewers, four distilleries and four food vendors. The event will also bring musical performances from Action Jackson and Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers. General admission tickets cost $40, but designated drivers are able to get in for $15. Tickets can be purchased online at kokomocoterie.com/events. Please drink responsibly, don’t drive if you’ve been drinking and always wear your seatbelt.
Go to a rap show
Phi Delta Kappa is hosting another hip-hop and art event. The venue, which is at 2401 Saratoga Ave., will open its doors at 6 p.m. Saturday and performances will begin at 7 p.m. There are four musicians on the lineup, including Koheleth, EROCK, Dex the Kid and Shimmy Jimmy. Visual art will be sold by Easely Distracted. There is no entry fee for the event, but there will be a cash bar. This is a 21+ event.
Seed swap at the Art Center
The Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., will host a seed and plant swap this weekend. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. While you’re there, you might be tempted to check out the Wild for Pollinators exhibit, which features a variety of mediums that depict bees and butterflies. If you don’t have seeds or starter plants to share, consider bringing some extra garden-grown veggies to the event.
Free Werewolf games
There’s going to be a full moon on Tuesday. To celebrate the celestial occasion, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., will host several free games of Werewolf. The rules to the game are fairly simple. Secret roles are assigned before each game. If you’re a villager, try to eliminate the werewolves. If you’re a werewolf, get rid of the pesky villagers. The games begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and there isn’t a set end time.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse will host Hotel 67 on Friday. The band will perform classic rock music from 8-11 p.m. There isn’t a cover charge for the show, which will be performed at 1134 Home Ave.
The Coterie
There are two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Jarrett Michael will perform with a couple of guest performers during a rap show at 9 p.m. Friday. Sell Out Boy will play pop punk covers starting at 10 p.m. Saturday night. Both of the shows are free to attend.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace is hosting a fairly long event Saturday afternoon. Logan Rush, Tyler Poe and the Volunteer Railroad, and Hippies and Cowboys will perform throughout the day. Bands will perform inside and outside the bar at 2011 N. Market St. The first band goes on at 5 p.m. and the last band is scheduled to go on at 10 p.m. Tickets to see both indoor and outdoor performances cost $25. Otherwise, only indoor or outdoor shows will set you back $15.
In theaters this weekend
Haunted Mansion
Rated: PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action
Running time: 2 hours 2 minutes
Cast: Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis
Plot: A single mom and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
Review: LaKeith Stanfield is disarmingly good as a grief-stricken astrophysicist barely scraping by in New Orleans, and increasingly jaded about the spirit-crazed tourists and mythologies of the city he calls home. Unfortunately, though, this character and performance is housed in “ Haunted Mansion,” Disney’s second attempt in 20 years to make a fun movie out of one of its beloved theme park rides.
Two stars out of four.
— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 47%
AMC Kokomo times: 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 3:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, 9:30
Talk to Me
Rated: R for strong/bloody violent content, some sexual material and language throughout
Running time: 1 hour 34 minutes
Cast: Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird and Alexandra Jensen
Plot: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits, things go too far when one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
Review: You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken an old horror cliche — a severed hand — and made something worth, well, applauding. Directed by the brothers from a script by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, “Talk to Me” is modern and yet ancient, with just enough jump-cuts and zombies and dread, but not too much. It also downshifts out of madness in the final third to explore loss and guilt just when most films would ramp up the running-from-scary-guys part.
Three stars out of four.
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 96%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:45, 6:45, 9:15 and Spanish subtitles at 4:15
