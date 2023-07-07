Dog Days of Summer
A carnival of sorts will be set up at the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., on Saturday. An event called the Dog Days of Summer will bring a variety of vendors, a raffle, food, drinks and activities for pets, kids and adults. This will be the local Humane Society’s inaugural Dog Days of Summer event. The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for children and $10 for adults. Feel free to bring one of your furry family members along. You can purchase tickets online by visiting the Kokomo Humane Society’s website, kokomohumane.org/pages/home/1, or at the gate during the event.
Farmers Market on Saturday
The Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market will sell fresh produce and crafts this weekend. Vendors will be set up in the Farmers Market lot, 232 W. Mulberry St., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The market is free to visit.
The Kokomo Card Show
You can add to your collection of athletic memorabilia this weekend. Sports cards, autographs, memorabilia and comic books will be sold at the Kokomo Card Show on Saturday. The show is free to visit and will be at Slater’s Sports Cards & Collectibles, 150 S. Reed Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jam out in your Jeep
The second annual Jeep Jam will be held in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., on Saturday. Jeep owners will be able to park their cars in front of Foster Park’s stage for a Los Colognes concert for $25. Proceeds will go to the Hoosier Burn camp. Gates open at 5 p.m. and there should be enough room to fit 150 Jeeps in the park.
Monstera masterpiece
Fired Arts Studio, 106 N. Main St., will host a painting party this weekend. Visitors will learn to paint monstera, which is a type of plant, on the studio’s large square plates. Tickets to the event cost $55 and include the supplies needed to make a painted plate. You can purchase tickets online at firedartsstudio.com. The class will run 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Mike Wilson and Chad Kebrdle of the United States Blues Band will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., this weekend. The band will perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Hunter Wainscott & Marc Ridge will perform Friday night. They begin playing at 9 p.m. Davey & The Midnights will play with Charlie Brown Superstar on Saturday. Their show begins at 10 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for each show.
In theaters this weekend
Joy Ride
Rated: R
Running time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Cast: Sabrina Wu, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola
Plot: Four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.
Review: “Joy Ride” is a heartwarming film about identity and friendship wrapped in a package of penis jokes. The directorial debut of Adele Lim, a co-writer of “Crazy Rich Asians,” applies “Bridesmaids” humor to a story that is surprisingly genuine and full of richly developed relationships. The story is tight, packed with one good plot twist — and one predictable one — and snappy dialogue. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t quite stick the landing, with an ending that is unable to combine the humor and natural chemistry that otherwise flow effortlessly. Despite the shaky dismount, “Joy Ride” is a raunchy, riotous adventure, chock-full of self-discovery and heart.
Three stars out of four
— Olivia McCormack, Washington Post
RT rating: 92%
Friday: 11:30 a.m., 4:30, 7:00, 9:30 and Spanish subtitles at 2:00
Insidious: The Red Door
Rated: PG-13
Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes
Cast: Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins
Plot: The horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga as their son begins college.
Review:
RT rating: 40%
Friday: 1:15, 3:15, 4:00, 5:55, 6:45, 8:45, 9:30
