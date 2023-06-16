Check out the Garden Stroll
Each year, gardens across Howard County are recognized during the annual Garden Stroll. The yearly horticulture celebration will be held Saturday. There are five gardens on this year’s list. Three are in Kokomo, one is in Russiaville and the last one is just barely in Howard County at a Flora address. The Flora garden is at Heritage Farm, 4175 County Road N. 1200 West. The farm will host Garden Stroll’s market and guest speaker this year. The market and speaker event are both free to attend. Tickets to the Garden Stroll cost $10, but children 12 and younger are able to check out the gardens for free. If you’re interested, tickets can be purchased at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s southern location, 1755 E. Center Road.
One of a kind
The Circus Hall of Fame will gather five different steam calliopes this weekend. The Hall of Fame, which is at 3076 E. Circus Lane, has advertised it as the only calliope festival in the world. Members of the Carousel Organ Association of America will also be in attendance, bringing air calliopes, band organs and street grinder organs. Live bands will perform throughout the three day festival. The Calliope Festival will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and the Hall of Fame will be open for visitors. Cotton candy, sno-cones, popcorn, hamburgers and hotdogs will be sold at the festival. Tickets range from $15 for a single day of general admission to $95 for a three-day family pass. For more information, visit circushalloffame.com.
Celebrate Juneteenth early
The Carver Center’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday afternoon. The free celebration will be held in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. Festivities are scheduled to run from noon to 11 p.m. A hip hop battle will begin at 2 p.m. The Downstroke Band, an upcoming R&B and funk band from Indianapolis will perform at the celebration around 6 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the festival. Visit kokomosummerseries.com for more information.
Alliteration in Courthouse Square
Palmer’s Jewelry will host a party around Courthouse Square on Saturday. Titled Whiskey, Wheels & Watches, the event will feature food trucks, cruise-ins and car shows. Cocktails will be served in Palmer’s Jewelry and there will be a beer garden hosted by Sun King Brewery. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday in the park
The Kokomo Automotive Museum will host a car show in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., on Sunday. Registration for the car show will go from 9 a.m. to noon. Awards will be distributed at 3 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. Other than cars, the show will have a DJ, door prizes and vendors.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Love 4 Zero will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday. The local band will perform country music from 8-11 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are three musical events scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. The Box Band will perform bluegrass music at 9 p.m. Friday. There is a $5 cover charge for the first show. On Saturday, The Coterie will host the Big Gay Dance Party, which will bring a DJ to Courthouse Alley, right next to the bar. The dance party will cost $10, with proceeds going to Kokomo Pride. Funkinetic will perform a free show the same night starting at 9 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
The Flash
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity
Running time: 2 hours 24 minutes
Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton
Plot: Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes.
Review: In “The Flash,” Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) realizes just how badly he’s messed up the space-time continuum when he arrives back from changing the past. At one point in this 184-minute drama, I started wondering if I was seeing a bunch of disco balls trying to destroy each other. But maybe this was a moment of sensory overload.
Two and a half stars (out of four)
— Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press
RT rating: 70%
AMC Kokomo times: 11:45 a.m., 2:00, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:15 and Spanish subtitles at 1:00
Elemental
Rated: PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language
Running time: 1 hour 43 minutes
Cast: with the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen
Plot: Opposite elements Ember and Wade take a journey through their city where fire, water, land and air residents live together.
Review: “Elemental” is the 27th Pixar feature and the second from longtime studio veteran Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur”). But in many ways, it feels like a spiritual sequel to the Disney Animation release “Zootopia,” a likewise gleaming urban tower of anthropomorphized racial metaphors with occasional interactions with municipal bureaucracy.
Two and a half stars (out of four)
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 78%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 and 3D at 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15
The Blackening
Rated: R for pervasive language, violence and drug use
Running time: 1 hour 36 minutes
Cast: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins and Grace Byers
Plot: Seven black friends go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer in this comedy/horror film.
Review:
RT rating: 82%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 2:45, 5:45, 8:30
