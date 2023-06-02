Enjoy the Strawberry Festival
The annual Strawberry Festival will be held in the Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. During the festival, downtown visitors will be able to exchange $6 tickets for a heaping bowl of shortcake, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and, of course, strawberries. The Artsapalooza art market is returning to the festival this year, coming back with an expansion. Other than the shortcakes, the festival will also bring in multiple food vendors and food trucks. Make sure you stop by the Kokomo Tribune building, 123 N. Buckeye St., to check out our photo booth and meet dogs from the Kokomo Humane Society. For more information, visit greaterkokomo.com/strawberryfestival/.
Read with some pets
Children will be able to practice their reading skills with a trained therapy animal this weekend. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., will host the fuzzy friends for an hour reading session starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Food Truck Festival
Harley Davidson of Kokomo and Friends of Fred have organized a food truck festival. The food trucks will line up at the local Harley Davidson shop from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is open to all ages, pet friendly and free to attend. Adult beverages will be sold at the event for people 21 or older.
New art exhibit
The Kokomo Art Association has a new exhibit open through June. An Artist’s Retrospective by Deb Edwards will be displayed in the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Edwards taught art for 23 years with Kokomo Center Schools and has exhibited work throughout central Indiana. She now teaches private classes at Rhum Academy. Her sixth one-woman show will feature acrylic, pastels, watercolor and woven art. You’ll be able to meet Edwards during the exhibit’s artist reception at 2 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, the Art Center is open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Find the werewolves
To celebrate this week’s full moon, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting a few free games of Werewolf. The rules to the game are fairly simple. Roles are secretly assigned at the beginning of each round. If you’re a villager, you’ll have to figure out who the werewolves are. If you’re a werewolf, eliminate the villagers. The games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and there is no set time for the event to end.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Keyton Romero is swinging by the Kokomo Alehouse to share her music on Friday. The former Miss Howard County will play a mixture of county and rock music from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
While some people will leave downtown Kokomo after the Strawberry Festival closes, The Coterie will continue to party. Lost in a Name will perform rock music at the venue, 107 W. Sycamore St., starting at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Jax Hollow will perform blues rock for a $5 cover charge. The Saturday show will also start at 9 p.m.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., will host Left of Center this weekend. The band is scheduled to begin its performance at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
In theaters this weekend
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Rated: PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements
Running time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Oscar Isaac
Plot: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.
Review: Let’s get this upfront: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was the best comic-book film of the last decade. So a lot to live up to. Yet five years later, the Spider-verse is still expanding in thrilling ways. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the rare sequel that dazzles as much as the original did. It’s something to behold. Colors drip, invert and splatter in a shimmering pop-art swirl.
Three and a half stars out of four.
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 95%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 5:45, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:30
The Boogeyman
Rated: PG-13 for terror, violent content, teen drug use and some strong language
Running time: 1 hour 38 minutes
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina and David Dastmalchian
Plot: A desperate patient leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
Review:
RT rating: 64%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:00, 3:45, 6:30, 9:00
