Entertainment in Foster Park
With the first day of the 2023 Haynes Apperson Festival in the history books, there are two more concerts scheduled at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., this weekend.
Ace Frehley, the original guitarist for KISS, will headline Friday night. He is expected to play hits from his solo career, such as “New York Groove,” “Rip It Out” and “Into the Night,” as well as popular KISS songs.
Starship with Mickey Thomas will perform Saturday. Audience members can expect to hear songs from Starship, Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane, which was the first iteration of the band. Fans might recognize Thomas as the vocalist who recorded tracks for “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”
Local bands will open each performance.
Event organizers recommend bringing a lawn chair or blanket to the free concerts. The headliners will go on shortly after 8 p.m. each night and a fireworks show will follow the Saturday concert.
Fair rides will operate from 5-11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Food vendors will also be in the park throughout the festival.
Parade and car show
The festival’s annual parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. A staging area will fill Union Street along Walnut, Mulberry and Taylor streets.
Starting at the intersection of Walnut and Market streets, the parade will head north, turn west on Jefferson Street, then south on Main Street. The parade will end at Sycamore Street.
The festival’s car show will be held in Foster Park. If you’re entering a car in the show, you can begin setting up at 7 a.m. Otherwise, the show will open to visitors at 9 a.m.
Between the door prizes, gas cards and bar and restaurant packages, there will be thousands of dollars worth of prizes for car show participants. The car show will also hold a cornhole tournament and Model T assembly demonstration this year.
Awards will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.
Sports Festival
The Haynes Apperson Sports Festival has 11 athletic events scheduled this weekend. Most of the events have day-of registration, but event organizers recommend reaching out to the specific event’s coordinator to verify registration information.
The YMCA Haynes Apperson 5K will not have day-of registration. However, you can register on Friday for $25. The race will start at the Kokomo YMCA, 114 N. Union St., and begins at 9 a.m.
The festival’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held in Foster Park on Saturday. Registration has closed for the event, but if you’re interested in spectating, athletes will check in at 9 a.m.
A full list of the athletic events can be found online at haynesappersonfestival.org/attractions/sports-festival.
What's going on in the library?
The Kokomo-Howard County Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., will hold a whodunnit game for children 8 and older on Saturday. During the event, kids will get the opportunity to play a live game of Clue, trying to uncover the facts behind Cy Fye Genre’s early expiration. The game will run from noon to 2 p.m. You can register for the event at khcpl.libnet.info/events.
Werewolves in Kokomo
Although there won’t be a full moon in the sky until Monday night, you might hear some howling in Downtown Kokomo on Saturday. Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting a few free games of Werewolf. Before each game, secret roles are randomly assigned to each player — they will either be a werewolf or a villager. The villagers will try to catch the werewolves while the werewolves try to eliminate the villagers. The games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and there is no set time for the event to end.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Adam Gundrum on Friday. The free concert will run 7:30-10 p.m.
The Coterie
There will be two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Tyler Lance Walker Gill will perform for a $5 cover charge at 9 p.m. Friday. Stealin' The Farm will perform a free show starting 10 p.m. Saturday.
In theaters this weekend
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language and smoking
Running time: 2 hours 34 minutes
Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas
Plot: Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.
Review: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” might not be “Raiders” or “The Last Crusade” but it’s solid, swashbuckling summer fare and a dignified sendoff to one of cinema’s most flawless castings.
Two and a half stars out of four.
— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 66%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 12:00, 1:00, 4:45, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30 Spanish subtitles at 3:45 p.m.
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Rated: PG for some action, rude humor and thematic elements
Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Cast: The voices of Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Will Forte and Jane Fonda
Plot: A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters.
Review: The animated coming-of-age story “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is a solid diversion, a good-enough escape if the kids are still making you crazy during summer break and you’ve already seen “Elemental.” It’s just charming enough, just exciting enough and just funny enough to not be a flop, but DreamWorks — the studio that has shown it can challenge Pixar when it comes to pushing the animation envelope — has chosen to play it safe here, rather than try to win the summer family film sweepstakes.
Two stars out of four
— Kristen Page-Kirby, Washington Post
RT rating: 71%
AMC Kokomo times: 11:30 a.m., 1:15, 2:00, 3:45, 4:30, 6:15, 7:00, 8:45, 9:30
