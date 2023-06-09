Cole Porter Festival in Peru
If you didn’t already know, American songwriter Cole Porter is from Peru, Indiana. Every year, folks gather in his hometown to celebrate the composer. The Cole Porter Festival began Thursday evening with live music at various Peru restaurants. The bulk of festivities are scheduled on Friday and Saturday. For example, a $12 multimedia seminar titled “Porter Before Paris” will be held in the Miami County Museum, 51 N. Broadway St. The seminar will begin at 2 p.m. Friday. Later in the evening, vintage costumes and flapper dancing will be found in the Legend’s Cocktail Lounge, 69 N. Broadway St., starting at 10 p.m.. There is a $15 cover charge for the dance party. Music at the Museum, the event that started the festival, will be held in the Miami County Museum at 11 a.m. Saturday. For a full list of the four-day festival’s events, visit www.coleporterfestival.org.
Cars on the mansion lawn
When the Model T Ford became the most popular car of its time, George Kingston was happy to supply the car’s carburetors. During the car’s popularity, Kingston lived in the Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., which now houses the Howard County Historical Society. To celebrate Kokomo’s historic link to the automobile industry, the Historical Society is hosting Mr. Kingston’s Historic Car Show on the Seiberling lawn Friday and Saturday. During the celebration, admission to the Seiberling Manison will be free, derby track races will be held on the grounds and a slew of historic cars will be on display. Friday’s celebration will run 4-8 p.m. The festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Solidarity's Car Show
Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union’s 13th annual car show will be held Saturday. If you haven’t already registered your car, you will be able to do so for $15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The actual show will run 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More than 40 awards will be distributed at the event, which will be held in Solidarity’s parking lot, 201 Southway Blvd. The awards will include, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Motorcycle and Best of Show. If you’re just going to check out cars, you can also expect a live DJ, door prizes and a free lunch.
Summer Concert Series begins
Kokomo’s Summer Concert Series will kick off Saturday with the Myron Elkins Band. The Revolver Band will open the free concert at 6 p.m. The show will be held in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, visit visitkokomo.org/kokomosummerseries.
Get ahead of the holiday
Father’s Day is on June 18. To celebrate, Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., will host the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Digital Den on Saturday. The Digital Den will bring its Cricut Joy to the brewery to help visitors make cards to show appreciation for local dads and father figures. There is no cover charge for the event.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Josh Mast on Friday. He will play rock and blues from 8-11 p.m. There is no cover charge.
The Coterie
There are three chances to catch some tunes at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Three to One will perform Friday evening and Adam Gundrum will perform Saturday. Both shows have a $5 cover charge and will begin at 9 p.m. On Sunday, the bar will host a record party brunch with members of Davey & The Midnights. The brunch event will begin at 11 a.m.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., will host Kierstan Lanae and the Moonlighters this weekend. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
In theaters this weekend
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language
Running time: 2 hours 7 minutes
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and the voices of Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson
Plot: Set in the 1990s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in a globetrotting adventure for the battle for Earth.
Review: With the “Transformers” franchise clearly at a crossroads, its latest protectors have turned to their deep bench of characters. But just adding more robots won’t transform this tired series. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” returns the franchise to its galaxy-wide self-importance after taking a nice detour with 2018′s smaller “Bumblebee.” We have a new cast of animal robots and a very evil enemy in the planet-eating Unicron, but they’re not used right and the movie limps from fight to fight.
One star out of four
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
Rotten Tomato rating: 53%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:30, 4:15, 5:00, 7:45, 8:20; 3D at 11:30, 2:30, 6:00, 9:15; Spanish subtitles at 1:30
