Kokomo High School plays in Logansport on Saturday
Kokomo High School’s boys basketball team is following up on last week’s success with a game in Logansport this weekend. Boys basketball regionals will be held in Logansport High School, which is at 1 Berry Lane. Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday and Kokomo will play in the second team, set for 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=30039.
Movie night at the library
While dog sledders mush across the frozen wilderness of Alaska this week, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is celebrating the 51st Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The library’s Russiaville location, which is at 315 Mesa Drive, will host a screening of “Togo” Friday night. The film is about a fearless dog and his musher trying to save children in Nome, Alaska. The Disney film is rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and mild language. The movie is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and the library will serve hot chocolate and popcorn during the screening.
Werewolves in Kokomo
Don’t panic if you hear howling downtown this weekend. Chances are, the noise is coming from Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St. The shop is hosting free games of Werewolf starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game night is free to attend and doesn’t have a set end time.
Plant bingo
You can test your luck this weekend to win some rare plants. Pizza Junkies, 2930 S. Washington St., is hosting a handful of bingo games beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. Each game of bingo will cost $5 and prizes will vary from common to rare plants.
Empty Bowl Fundraiser
The Empty Bowl Fundraiser is returning this weekend. The fundraiser, which benefits Kokomo Urban Outreach, will be held in Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, on Friday. Visitors will be able to enjoy bread, soup and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and 4-6:30 p.m. An auction will be held at 5:45 p.m. when visitors can try to purchase bowls painted by local celebrities. Although the lunch and dinner will be free, the fundraiser will be accepting free will offerings for the meals.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
The Coterie is hosting a couple of local bands Friday evening. Zoo For Zoo and Peacehead will perform in the local showcase without a cover charge. Art will be sold at the show. Dr. Unk is taking over the stage at 107 W. Sycamore St. on Saturday. There will be a $5 cover charge for the Saturday show. Music begins at 9 p.m. both nights.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse is hosting Chuck Baldwin on Friday. The musician is set to perform classic rock from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave.
Kokomo Country Palace
Jenna Rose and the Ramblers will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge.
In theaters this weekend
Scream VI
Rated: R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and brief drug use
Running time: 2 hours 3 minutes
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega
Plot: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Review: No disrespect to Mr. Stabby-Stabby, but New York is where you get screamed at by a deranged hot dog vendor, have fistfights over midtown parking, pay $8 for a pack of gum and find approximately six public bathrooms for 8 million people. Ghostface, dude, up your scare game in the Big Apple. This is the city where Pizza Rat lives. This is a city where middle schoolers have nunchucks. The sequel sticks with the formula of folding in on itself, mocking in a meta way the horror conventions it itself helped build.
★★ and a half (out of four) — Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 77%
Friday AMC Kokomo times: 4:50, 7:15, 7:45 (3D) 2:00 (Spanish subtitles) 4:20
Champions
Rated: PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference
Running time: 2 hours 3 minutes
Cast: Woody Harrelson Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson and Cheech Marin
Plot: A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Review: “Champions” gets by on good nature. It has the good nature of its story and its intentions, which count for something, as well as the good nature of Harrelson, which counts for a lot. Harrelson and Olson make a good pair. He’s genial and bewildered and expects the best, while she’s guarded and clear-eyed and expects the worst. They deserve a better movie, but they make “Champions” more than bearable.
★★ and a half (out of four) — Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle
RT rating: 59%
Friday AMC Kokomo times: 2:15, 5:15, 8:15
65
Rated: PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril, and brief bloody images
Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes
Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman
Plot: An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago.
Review:
RT rating:
Friday AMC Kokomo times: 2:30, 5:00, 7:30
