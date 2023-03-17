Going for a beer run
If you aren’t too busy recovering from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, you might be tempted to raise some money for Court Appointed Special Advocates. You’ll still have to wear green, though. The Howard County CASA St. Patrick's Day Beer 5K starts at noon on Saturday. Check in time starts at 11 a.m. Newcomers can still register for the event until 11:45 a.m. If you haven’t registered already, the race will set you back $30. The race begins at Kokomo Sun King, 500 N. Buckeye St. There will be a costume contest, so make sure you’re dressed festively. Participants 21 and older will receive a free 12-once Sun King beer.
Check your closet
Think back to when you were young. Were you ever afraid of monsters in your closet? A local theater group is trying to teach children there’s nothing to be afraid of. Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children is performing a musical this weekend. The show, titled “There’s a Monster in my Closet,” will be performed in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at kcctc.booktix.com.
Eastern students perform
Eastern High School is holding performances of "The Music Man" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Both shows will be held in the Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, 421 S. Garrison St. in Greentown. Tickets cost $10, $12 or $15 depending on where you want to sit. You can purchase tickets at the door or online at eastern.booktix.com. Tickets for Friday are limited and should be purchased online.
Spring cleaning
With Spring around the corner, Kokomo Alehouse is trying to get rid of some crafting supplies. The restaurant is holding a craft event 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Participants will be able to choose between decorating a wreath, painting a pot and planting a bulb, painting a canvas, painting a coaster set or decorating a picture frame. Samples of three spring-themed cocktails will be served at the event. Tickets to the event cost $25. The tickets must be purchased at the Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., and are already on sale. Participants must be 21 or older, or 18 years old and accompanied by someone 21 or older.
Annual party
Cook McDoogal's, 100 N. Main St., is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party Friday night. InsideOut will perform live music upstairs from 8 p.m. until midnight. The pub opens at 11 a.m., though, if you’re just looking for some Irish-based cuisine. There is no cover charge, but you must be 21 or older to attend.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., is hosting The United States Blues Band on Friday. The Grateful Dead tribute group is scheduled to perform 8-11 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.
The Coterie
There are two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Zoofunkyou, a psychedelic blues band, is set to perform Friday night. The Time Travelers, who perform familiar classic rock songs, will take the stage on Saturday. There is a $5 cover charge for either show and music is set to begin at 9 p.m. both nights.
Kokomo Country Palace
Sonsee Cloud is set to perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. There will be a $5 cover charge and the music starts at 9:30 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, and language
Running time: 2 hours 10 minutes
Starring: Zachary Levi, Adam Brody, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren
Plot: Billy Batson and his super-powered foster siblings are forced back into action when a vengeful trio of ancient gods return to Earth.
Review: Exactly four years after the original “Shazam!” surprised with its clever blend of innocence and silliness, and enough wit to blunt the inevitable ridiculousness of plot, we have “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” It brings five times the title wordage, more action, more villains, more monsters and more star wattage. But not more charm. The sequel, again directed by David F. Sandberg, feels less breezily funny, less fresh, less fleet of foot.
★★ and a half (out of four) — Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press
RT rating: 65%
Kokomo AMC times: Friday: 12:30, 1:00, 2:00, 4:30, 5:45, 7:00, 7:45, 9:00 (Spanish Subtitles) 3:45
