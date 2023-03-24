Kokomo High School aims for a championship
The Kokomo Wildkats are going up against the undefeated Ben Davis Giants on Saturday. One team will claim the title of 2023 State Champions. The championship game will be held in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St. Tickets can be purchased online at https://t.co/5qbEuT3z1r. You’ll need to enter the password "4ANorthEntry" to purchase a ticket. Kokomo High School is scheduled to play at 8:15 p.m. Tickets cost $15 before Ticketmaster fees. If you aren’t able to make it to the game, you will be able to stream it online at www.ihsaatv.org.
Album release show
Local musician Shimmy Jimmy is releasing his first album, "The Creation of Imagination," on Friday. To celebrate, a free seven-set show featuring local bands and artists will be held at Phi Delta Kappa, 2401 Saratoga Ave. Genres range from hip-hop to rock music. Visual artists will sell art at the concert as well. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sunday and the music is scheduled to begin at 8. Although the show will be held in an all ages venue, the music will have explicit language and alcohol will be sold to people 21 and older.
Battle of the bands
American Bikers Aimed Toward Education, also known as ABATE, will hold a battle of the bands on Saturday. The battle will be held in the Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 East 00 NS. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. and the first band will play at 6. Tickets cost $5 and the Shrine Club will have food and drinks available to purchase. Reach out to Brett Anderson at 765-631-7636 if you’re interested in entering the competition.
Get a photo with the Easter bunny
The Easter Bunny is going to be at Markland Mall, 1114 S. Seventeenth St., this weekend. You can reserve time slots online at whereisbunny.com/. The first available time slot is at 11 a.m. Friday. A low sensory meet-and-greet will be held Sunday morning with dimmed lights and quiet sounds. The low sensory photography session will run 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday. If you would like to get photos of your pets with the Easter Bunny, you can bring them to Markland Mall after 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets cost $20-$50 depending on how many photos you want.
Disability awareness night with the Kokomo Bobkats
The Kokomo Bobkats are facing off against the Glass City Warriors on Sunday. At halftime, the Cass County Special Olympics Team is playing a mini game against the Bobkats. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. in Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way. Tickets cost $10 each. If you purchase tickets through the Cass County Special Olympics Team, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Special Olympics team. Food, drinks and Bobkats merchandise will be sold at the game. For more information, contact Terry Thompson at 574-398-2756.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., is hosting Adam Gundrum this weekend. The musician will perform a variety of rock and blues music 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge.
The Coterie
There’s going to be an influx of Nashville, Tennessee musicians at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Noah G. Fowler, who plays folk revival music, will perform Friday evening. Jon Worthy & The Bends, an Americana rock group, will perform on Saturday. Both concerts begin at 9 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Country Palace
There are two nights of live music scheduled at The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., this weekend. On Friday Tyler Poe and special guest Logan Rush will perform without a cover charge. On Saturday, Beyond Carolina is playing for a $5 cover charge. Music will begin at 9:30 p.m. both nights.
In theaters this weekend
John Wick: Chapter 4
Rated: R for pervasive strong violence and some language
Running time: 2 hours 49 minutes
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick
Plot: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, he must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Review: A trip to Paris should be on everyone’s bucket list, even John Wick. The Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre — what better way to refresh your soul, even as you kick everyone else’s bucket? The un-retired assassin does indeed dive into the City of Lights in the inventive and thrilling “John Wick: Chapter 4” a sequel which elevates and expands the franchise. The fourth installment is more stylish, more elegant and more bonkers — kind of like Paris itself. This chapter ends in death, of course. But that’s also how it lives.
Three and a half stars out of four
—Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 93%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 12:30, 1:30, 3:15, 4:00, 4:45, 5:30, 7:00, 7:45, 8:45, 9:30
The Lost King
Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references
Running time: 1 hour 48 minutes
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan and Harry Lloyd
Plot: An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years.
Review: “The Lost King” gets off to a pacey, involving start, with the help of a slashing, gestural musical score reminiscent of Bernard Herrmann at his Hitchcockian best. The rest of “The Lost King” might not live up to that initial urgency, but it takes on its own gentle momentum.
Three stars out of four
—Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
RT rating: 74%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:00, 8:45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.