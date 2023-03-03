Opening reception for art exhibition
The Kokomo Art Association is hosting an opening reception on Saturday. The Fiber Art Show will showcase Annie Lightsey’s wearable art, Sheila Haworth’s macrame, Pam Hanshew’s traditional rug hooking, Allison Crowell’s knitting and spinning, Keith Woods’ quilting, Carmen Roberts’ rug hooking and Don Wilka’s knitting and crocheting. The reception will run 1-4 p.m. at the downtown Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., and will feature demonstrations from the artists. SHAK Makers Space will distribute free fiber art kits during the event and children will be able to participate in a make and take activity. Refreshments will be served and pianist Ruth Lawson will perform during the reception. If you aren’t able to make it to the opening reception, the exhibit will be shown through March 25.
Running for a cause
There’s going to be a marathon in Kokomo this weekend. Several runners will run four miles every 4 hours over the course of 48 hours. They’ll be hosted by F.I.T. Kokomo, 1308 Home Ave., and start running at 11 p.m. Friday. The goal of the marathon is to raise money so Ainsley’s Angels, an organization that helps people with special needs participate in athletic events, can purchase wheelchairs designed for races. The runners are trying to raise $10,000 and will be running until 7 p.m. Sunday. Roughly 20 runners will participate in each leg of the marathon.
Bell choirs play worship music
The 39th Handbell Festival will be performed in Kokomo this weekend. Hosted at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, the festival will feature more than 50 bell players from five church handbell choirs. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will be followed by a Vesper service. The show will be free to attend, but free will donations will be collected during at the show.
All that jazz
The Tecumseh Jazz Symphony is performing in Kokomo High School’s main gym this weekend. The show, which will be located at 2501 S. Berkley Road, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and is free to attend.
Frisson means excitement
The Frisson Ensemble, a nine-member classical music group from New York City, will perform in the Kokomo High School auditorium on Sunday. The woodwind, string and piano ensemble will perform various genres (such as classical, jazz and popular music) starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door. Students are able to attend the show for free. For more information, visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. RougHouse, a blues and rock band, will perform Friday night. There is no cover charge for the Friday show. On Saturday, Armchair Boogie is going to play some funky bluegrass on the upstairs stage. Cover charge for the Saturday show will set you back $10 if you purchase tickets in advance. Otherwise, the bluegrass show will set you back $15. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Kokomo Alehouse
Scotty Randolph will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday. Randolph will play acoustic country and rock music from 8-11 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Kokomo Country Palace
There are two shows at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., this weekend. On Friday, Preston McCabe and Joshua Ryan are performing free acoustic sets beginning at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Shawn Richards is playing for a $5 cover charge. The Saturday show begins at 9:30 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
Creed III
Rated: PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language
Running time: 1 hour 56 minutes
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors
Plot: A childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces to face off against champion Adonis Creed in the ring.
Review: There’s a comforting but predictable rhythm to a boxing franchise like Rocky and now Creed. The movies must keep justifying themselves, inventing new challenges that make them all feel different enough. But most essentially boil down to the same framework: You have to knock the champion down to a believable underdog again. While there is a case to be made for the final fight to, let’s just say, go a different way than it does, “Creed III” is still a knockout.
Three stars out of four
— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 90%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:30, 3:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, 9:15 and Spanish Subtitles at 3:30, 6:15, 9:15
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Rated: R for language and violence
Running time: 1 hour 54 minutes
Cast: Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Hugh Grant
Plot: A super spy and his team recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star to help them on an undercover mission to stop a billionaire arms broker.
Review: So what the heck is in the shiny alligator briefcase? That essential question lingers over much — too much — of the running time of “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” Guy Ritchie’s stylish but ultimately frustratingly half-baked spy caper. Everyone wants the $10 billion contents of the briefcase, but we don’t know exactly who’s selling, who’s buying and most importantly, what’s in there. It’s an odd paradox that this movie feels both high-minded and also at times frustratingly pedestrian.
Two stars out of four
—Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press
RT rating: 61%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:15, 5:00, 7:45
