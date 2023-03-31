Egg hunt for the Humane Society
Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St., is hosting a fundraiser for the Kokomo Humane Society on Saturday. Participants will be able to donate $5 per egg for a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Some of the prizes include gift cards from local restaurants, toys and jewelry. For every $25 donated, the participant’s name will be entered into a drawing for a 14-karat white gold aquamarine and diamond pendant. Palmer’s will only accept cash or checks for the event. All of the proceeds will go to the Humane Society. There will also be some fuzzy friends from the Society looking for their forever homes during the event.
Grand Opening
Main Street Cafe is back with a new name. It’s keeping the same owners, though. Now, the restaurant will be called Whyte Horse Winery Kokomo. The shop is holding a grand opening this weekend, serving wine, wine slushies and cold brew coffees. The shop will also have an array of assorted dips, cheeses and other appetizers to sample. Other food items, such as charcuterie boards and sliders will also be offered from a limited menu. There will be live music in the late afternoon to early evening as well. The winery, which is at 223 N. Main St., will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 12-6 p.m. Sunday.
The Mikado
Indiana University Kokomo’s spring theater performance, “The Mikado” is showing this weekend. Performances will be held in Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The comedy performance is set in Middle Earth among elves, fairies and other forest creatures. The production is family-friendly and will feature a full orchestra. You’ll be able to catch the show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. for a Sunday matinee. Tickets cost $10 for general admission, $5 for students and the show is free to attend for children 6 and under.
Visit the Easter Bunny at Sweet Peas Play Cafe
Sweet Peas Play Cafe, which is at 1825 S. Plate St., is hosting two Easter Bunny events this weekend. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own baskets and spend the first 15 minutes of each event hunting for eggs to receive goodie bags. Children will be able to dance with the Easter Bunny and the last 15 minutes of the event will be reserved for photo opportunities with the rabbit. The parties will run 9-10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will cost $20 for children 6-months-old and up. Two adults are able to attend the event with the children’s ticket. You can purchase tickets online at https://occ.sn/lf6w2lXV.
The Easter Bunny visits the mall
The Easter Bunny is going to be at Markland Mall, 1114 S. Seventeenth St., this weekend. You can reserve time slots online at whereisbunny.com/. The first available time slot is at 11 a.m. Friday. Tickets cost $20-$50 depending on how many photos you want.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, The Bootstrap Boys perform twangy Americana music. You’ll be able to catch the band at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., at 9 p.m. Friday evening. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
Kokomo Alehouse
Jimmy Write will perform acoustic classic rock at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave. Friday afternoon. The show is expected to run from 7:30-10 p.m. and there is no cover charge.
Kokomo Country Palace
There are two shows scheduled at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., this weekend. Kierstan Lanae and the Moonlighters are performing Friday night. Then, on Saturday, Tyler Poe and the Volunteer Railroad are taking the stage. Performances begin at 9:30 p.m. both nights and there will be a $5 cover charge for each show.
In theaters this weekend
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Rated: PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language
Running time: 2 hours 14 minutes
Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant
Plot: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
Review: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” hotly awaited by devotees of the decades-old role-playing game, makes darned sure to be fun, and funny — enough to laugh at itself. And that’s the thing that makes it work. Heroism is all well and good, but humor is crucial. That’s a lesson this film has, luckily, already figured out.
Two and a half stars out of four
— Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press
RT rating: 90%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15
His Only Son
Rated: PG-13 for thematic content and some violence
Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes
Cast: Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed and Daniel da Silva
Plot: After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, on the mountain of Moriah.
Review:
RT rating:
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00, 4:00, 4:30, 6:30, 7:00, 9:00
