Local theater performance
Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children has been working on a show with historical characters. Performances of “The Diary of Anne Frank” will be held in the Curtain Call Theatre for Children studio, 2114 N. Armstrong St. The Friday performance will begin at 7 p.m. and a Saturday show will begin at 11 a.m. There are more shows scheduled for next weekend if you aren’t able to catch it this weekend. May 19 and 20 shows will begin at 7 p.m. and a May 21 matinee will be held at 3 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating and shows are limited to 60 audience members per performance. Tickets can be purchased online for $10 at sites.google.com/kcctc.org/kokomocurtaincall, or at the door for $12. Cast members will represent several area schools.
Java and Jazz
Kokomo High School Bands will perform for fans this weekend. Java and Jazz, an event that combines food, coffee and live music, will be held in Central Middle International School, 303 E. Superior St., on Saturday. If you don’t already have a ticket, you’ll be able to purchase one at the door for $15. The show is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Farmers Market returns
Going into its second weekend of the season, the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market will offer produce alongside some live music this weekend. Bel and The Bad Wolves is scheduled to perform at the market, which opens at 232 W. Mulberry St. at 9 a.m.
Let's go fly a kite
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Hoosier Kitefliers Society to ensure you get the chance to fly a kite this spring. A kite-building workshop is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Kites will be free while supplies last, but attendees are also encouraged to bring their own kites. The Hoosier Kitefliers Society will teach the class in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road.
Mother’s Day Brunch
The Elite Event Center, 2820 S. La Fountain St., is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday. The brunch will feature an extensive menu of breakfast items and drinks. Reservations are required and can be purchased online at www.eliteeventcenter.com/events. There are three time slots available, running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $22 for adults and $10 for children.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Love 4 Zero will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday. The local band will play classic country tunes from 8-11 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. The Way We Roll will perform on Friday and The Grace Scott Band will perform on Saturday. Both shows begin at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Country Palace
Kierstan Lanae and the Moonlighters will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material
Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes
Cast: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen
Plot: Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.
Review: This choppily paced, tonally uneven series of corny gags and heartfelt girl talks has the brightly lit, banal aesthetic that signals Hollywood at its most lazily mediocre.
Two out of four stars
—Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
RT rating: 53%
Kokomo AMC times: 12:00, 2:45, 5:45, 8:30
Hypnotic
Rated: R for violence
Running time: 1 hour 32 minutes
Cast: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga and JD Pardo
Plot: A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.
Review: Hypnotic isn’t just refreshingly straightforward for Robert Rodriguez, but for Ben Affleck too. Traditionally, the actor has fared less well in generic leading-man parts than in character roles. Here, growling out the last vestiges of his Batman voice, he convincingly comes off like a guy who’s seen some stuff and come out maybe slightly the rougher for it.
Three out of four stars (B)
— Luke Y. Thompson, AV Club
RT rating: 43%
Kokomo AMC times: 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45
Rally Road Racers
Rated: PG for some mild violence and rude humor.
Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes
Cast: J.K. Simmons, Chloe Bennet, and Jimmy O. Yang
Plot: An animated adventure where racers compete in a high-stakes rally along the famous Silk Road trade route.
Review: NA
RT rating: 80%
Kokomo AMC times: 12:15, 1:15, 2:15
Commented
