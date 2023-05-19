Orchestra and an organ
The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of its 49th season is on Sunday. Going out with pizzazz, the orchestra’s conductor said it will likely be the loudest concert the orchestra has played in a while. There are three compositions on the program: Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” and a suite from Hans Zimmer’s score for the film “Interstellar.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will be held in Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St. Admission will cost $20 for adults, $5 for college students and K-12 tickets are free. You can purchase tickets online at www.kokomosymphony.net, by calling 765-236-0251 or at the door.
Catch a play
Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children has been working on a show with historical characters. Performances of “The Diary of Anne Frank” will be held in the Curtain Call Theatre for Children studio, 2114 N. Armstrong St. Friday and Saturday showtimes are at 7 p.m. There will also be a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. All tickets are reserved seating and shows are limited to 60 audience members per performance. Tickets can be purchased online for $10 at sites.google.com/kcctc.org/kokomocurtaincall, or at the door for $12. Cast members will represent several area schools.
Petting zoo at the park
The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a creature feature event with Scheumann Mobile Farm & Petting Zoo on Saturday. The informative and interactive event will bring fuzzy friends to the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The creature feature is free and open to the public. However, children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Wagons & Wheels fundraiser
Bona Vista is holding a car show fundraiser this weekend. If you would like to register your car before the show, you can do so online at dsiservices.formstack.com/forms/wandwcarsshow. Otherwise, registration at the event will be held 9-10 a.m. Saturday. There is a $10 fee to register your car. There will be 10 People’s Choice awards distributed at the car show. General admission is free and the event is scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other than the car show, the event will have food and live music from The Time Travelers. The show will be held at the Bona Vista Programs building, 1220 E. Laguna St.
But will they do downward dog?
The Kokomo Humane Society is teaming up with Sun King Kokomo this weekend. At 2 p.m. Sunday, a special yoga session in the brewery’s upstairs Depot Room will let visitors stretch out with kittens. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased in the taproom or by visiting eventbrite.com and searching for “kitten yoga.” If you plan on buying tickets via Eventbrite, double check you’re purchasing tickets for the Kokomo event. Admission for the hourlong yoga class costs $25 and comes with a beverage. Proceeds will go to the Kokomo Humane Society. If you end up falling in love with one of the kittens, the Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees of $50 at the event. It should be noted that the upstairs Depot Room is not wheelchair accessible.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., is hosting a decades dance party on Friday. Visitors are invited to dress up in ‘50s, ‘60s or ‘70s attire for the event, which will run 7-10 p.m. there is a $10 cover charge.
The Coterie
Todd Day Wait will play county, folk and blues at The Coterie on Saturday. The show at 107 W. Sycamore St. will begin at 9 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., is hosting Road House Revival on Saturday. The band is scheduled to play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
In theaters this weekend
Fast X
Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material
Running time: 2 hours 21 minutes
Cast: Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Momoa
Plot: The end of the road begins as Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of a drug kingpin the crew took out 12 years ago.
Review: Fans and critics may disagree over when exactly the “Fast & Furious” franchise jumped the shark, but there is only one correct answer: When the Pontiac Fiero went into space. And yet we have come to 10, part of a planned series of films finally saying goodbye. “Fast X” is, thankfully, shackled to Earth’s gravity — sometimes tenuously, it must be said — but it has become almost camp, as if it breathed in too much of its own fumes. With a foot in the past, one in the future and one on the gas, “Fast X” is pure popcorn lunacy. Was that too many feet? Oh, excuse us, you wanted logic?
Three stars out of four
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 56%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 12:00, 1:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, 9:00 or Spanish subtitles at 2:00
