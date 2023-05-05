Celebrate First Friday
People who visit downtown Kokomo on Friday can expect to see a bit of art. Indiana University Kokomo is hosting a plein air competition from 4-7 p.m. Beckley Office Equipment is hosting check-in and there will be cash prizes. There will also be food trucks around the courthouse, such as So Tam Good, which will be parked outside MO Joe Coffee House, and Middle of Nowhere, which will be set up outside Kingdom Cards and Games. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will offer a mental health resource fair and offer painting and craft stations. The Kokomo High School Technokats plan to demonstrate their robot during the event, as well.
Annual Chocolate Celebration
The 21st annual Samaritan Caregivers Chocolate Celebration is on Friday. Attendees will be able to find a variety of treats that include chocolate-dipped bacon, double chocolate whoopie pies and flank steak with chocolate whiskey butter sauce. The fundraising event, which will help senior citizens age in their own homes, will be held in Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be more than 40 booths offering treats for tickets — each treat will be exchanged for one ticket. The tickets will be sold outside the church. Three tickets cost $10. Visitors are encouraged to park in the Maplecrest Plaza parking lot, 2821 S. Washington St., and take a shuttle to the Chocolate Celebration. Anyone who takes the shuttle will receive a free ticket. There is no admission charge for the event.
Off to the races
Narrow Gate Horse Ranch is holding a fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, hoping to offset childhood poverty. During the fundraiser, attendees will donate money under the name of the horse they think has the best shot at winning the Kentucky Derby. Whoever donates the most money under the winning horse will win a prize. The event will also feature dinner, dancing, a best hat contest and live and silent auctions. The fundraiser will be held in the Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive. Formal or semiformal attire is required and tickets to the fundraiser cost $65 per person.
Cars in the park
A car show will be held in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., on Saturday. The second annual Spring Fling & Hot Rod Machines car show is returning to the park to raise money for the local Disabled American Veterans chapter. Other than cars, the event will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and raffles. The car show will hold multiple competitions and funds will be used to purchase a van that will transport veterans to and from doctor appointments. Registration for the show will cost $20. Otherwise, admission for the event is free.
A few games of Werewolf
To celebrate Friday’s full moon, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., is hosting a few free games of Werewolf. The rules to the game are fairly simple. Roles are secretly assigned at the beginning of each round. If you’re a villager, you’ll have to figure out who the werewolves are. If you’re a werewolf, eliminate the villagers. The games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and there is no set time for the event to end.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Mike Sparger on Friday. The musician will perform a mixture of blues, rock and country music from 8-11 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., will host several bands this weekend. Glostik Glograss featuring Liza Vega will perform Friday evening. The Stampede String Band and Nectar Valley will perform Saturday evening. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., is hosting Sonsee Cloud on Saturday. The band will begin performing at 9:30 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements
Running time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cast: Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan
Plot: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own in a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Review: 80%
RT rating: When Peter “Star-Lord” Quill, while inspecting a murky extraterrestrial region, pressed play on Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy,” it would have been hard to imagine that James Gunn’s space opera would ultimately lead to something as sincere, poignant and kinda cornball as the trilogy-ending “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” After so many speeches about friendship and togetherness, “Vol. 3” ends curiously elegiacally, and with one last dance.
Three stars out of four
—Jake Coyle, Associated Press
AMC Kokomo Friday times: 3:00, 4:30, 5:30, 6:45, 8:15 or 3D at 7:30
Love Again
Rated: PG-13 for some sexual material and some strong language
Running time: 1 hour 44 minutes
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion
Plot: A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.
Review:
RT rating:
AMC Kokomo times: 4:00, 7:00
