First Friday Artsapalooza
Downtown Kokomo is celebrating the first Friday in September. Dubbed “Artsapalooza,” downtown businesses and organizations will commemorate the event with a variety of artistic activities. The 10th annual Artist Alley exhibit will be dedicated during the celebration. The alley can be found next to the Kokomo Art Association’s Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St. Friday’s festivities will also mark this year’s Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach. Visitors will be able to pick up some barbecue and enjoy some live music. Make sure you stop by the Kokomo Tribune’s newsroom, 123 N. Buckeye St., to participate in our artistic activity.
48-hour film contest screening
Several teams set out to make a short film last weekend. They had just 48 hours to write, film and edit a short film in randomly assigned genres. Their hard work will be on display Friday afternoon in Sun King Kokomo’s Depot Room, 500 N. Buckeye St. The screening is free and open to all ages; just keep in mind the Depot Room is on the second floor and there isn’t an elevator to the event space. Formal attire is highly recommended. Awards will be distributed after the screening, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Kokomo Park Band performance
The Kokomo Park Band will help you celebrate Labor Day weekend with a performance in Highland Park, 1402 W. Defenbaugh St. The concert is named “Game On,” and will highlight popular sports and video game tunes. To get into the spirit of the event, audience members are encouraged to wear attire from their favorite team. Visitors can expect to hear songs like “The Olympic Spirit” by John Williams and music from Halo, by Martin O’Donnell. The band is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Hunting for ghosts
There have been some spooky sightings at the Davies House — spirits, doppelgangers and a hat man have been seen by some visitors. The doors to the haunted house, 701 W. Jefferson St., are opening at 10 p.m. Saturday for a movie night followed by a ghost hunt. Admission costs $30. You can pay in advance by reaching out to one of the event organizers at 765-623-8267. Alternatively, you can try your luck and pay at the door. Refreshments will be served at the paranormal investigation.
Downtown Werewolf
There was a full moon on Wednesday. To celebrate the lunar occasion, Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., will host several free games of Werewolf. The rules to the game are fairly simple. Secret roles are assigned before each game. If you’re a villager, try to eliminate the werewolves. If you’re a werewolf, get rid of the pesky villagers. The games begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and there isn’t a set end time.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The owners of the Kokomo Alehouse are looking forward to the return of Keith Rea. He’s expected to perform a variety of classic tunes from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. If the weather holds out, the performance could be held in the Alehouse’s gazebo. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave.
The Coterie
Poster Child, an indie rock group that leans toward psychedelic funk, will play at The Coterie this weekend. The band is scheduled to hop on stage, located at 107 W. Sycamore St., at 10 p.m. Friday.
In theaters this weekend
The Equalizer 3
Rated: R for strong bloody violence and some language
Running time: 1 hour 49 minutes
Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and David Denman
Plot: At home in southern Italy, Robert McCall discovers his new friends are being terrorized by local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall takes on the mafia.
Review: There’s an awful lot of talk about the end of movie stars considering Denzel Washington is right over here, walking around. Antoine Fuqua’s “Equalizer 3,” a taut and textured sequel to Washington’s vigilante series, isn’t one of the actor’s best films. It wouldn’t crack his top 10. But it vividly encapsulates Washington’s formidable on-screen potency. You might think this would be in the movie’s brutal action sequences, but no. It’s the scenes of Washington fastidiously having a cup of tea at a sidewalk cafe or strolling the streets of a Sicilian town.
Three stars (out of four)
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 71%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:00, 6:00, 9:00 with Spanish subtitles at 3:00
