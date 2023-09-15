Farmers Market this weekend
There are a handful of Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market events left in the season. However, the season is slated to end later this month. You’ll be able to shop for fresh produce and handmade goods from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The market will be located at 223 W. Mulberry St. The first $15-worth of groceries purchased through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be doubled at the market.
Kokomo Community Concerts
The 2023-24 Kokomo Community Concerts season kicks off this Sunday. A trio of singers named DIVAS3 will perform four decades worth of popular cover songs from artists like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and ABBA. The concert is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be held in the Kokomo High School’s auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. Season tickets cost $60. Otherwise, a single concert costs $25. Students and children accompanied by an adult are able to get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online at KokomoCommunityConcerts.org, by calling 765-210-0686, emailing tickets@kokomocommunityconcerts.org, at the door before each concert or by visiting a ticket outlet: Comprehensive Planning, Windmill Grill, Frittatas Restaurant, Herbst Pharmacy and Choo Choo McGoo’s.
Benefit concert
A collaboration between Rock 98.5 and Sun King Kokomo for the first ever Access to Rock fundraising concert and festival. Proceeds from the festival will go to Project Access, an organization that brings medical care to uninsured Howard County residents for little to no cost. The festival will be hosted by Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., and is set to run 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Juice Falls, Rogers Ritual Band and The Big 80's are the featured bands. There will also be food and craft vendors at the festival. General admission tickets cost $20 and VIP tickets, which include access to Sun King Kokomo’s patio, cost $50. The festival will take place rain or shine and is only open to people 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting eventbrite.com and searching for “Access to Rock.”
Sunday Humane Society
The Kokomo Humane Society will help you keep the Sunday scaries away with the help of its furry friends. The September Sunday Funday event will begin at 11 a.m., when the Cat Cafe opens. If you prefer dogs, you’ll be able to bring a camping chair to the shelter and hangout with adoptable dogs. The event, which is at 729 E. Hoffer St., is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. and is free to attend.
Walk of Hope
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Howard County is holding its second annual Walk of Hope on Saturday. While participation is free, you might be tempted to donate money to the organization. Otherwise, you could pay to have a sign installed along the walk that displays the name of a loved one who died from suicide, or purchase a T-shirt to commemorate the walk. Signs cost $30 and shirts cost $20. You’re able to register for the event at http://bitly.ws/SIej.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Michael Sparger will perform classic country, blues and rock music at the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. You’ll be able to catch the tunes from 7-10 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. The Andy Beckey Band will play blues and rock music on Friday. Groovy Louie & The Time Capsules will perform Saturday evening. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for each show.
In theaters this weekend
A Haunting in Venice
Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, disturbing images and thematic elements
Running time: 1 hour 43 minutes
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly and Jamie Dornan
Plot: In post-WWII Venice, Hercule Poirot reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the retired detective to once again uncover the killer.
Review: Kenneth Branagh indulges in the kind of macabre theatricality that only a crumbling Venetian palazzo on a stormy Halloween night can provide in “ A Haunting in Venice. ” Set in 1947 on a particularly foggy night in the city of canals, “A Haunting in Venice” is beautiful to look at. And it’s embellished with moody but palatable scares that feel reminiscent of classics like “The Innocents” and “The Others,” that are enhanced by Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score. In other words, this might not excite a “Saw” enthusiast, but for the more easily scared and skittish it hits just the right notes.
Three stars out of four.
— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 80%
AMC Kokomo times: 1:00, 3:45, 4:45, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15
