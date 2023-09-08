Athletic challenges memorialize 9/11 victims
There are four events scheduled throughout Saturday meant to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. As in recent years, there will be a stair climbing challenge. People who sign up for the stairs event will climb 110 floors via a stair climbing machine, which matches the amount of floors in each of the Twin Towers.
There will also be a memorial 5K walk or run. It should be noted, there is race day packet pickup. If you want to participate in the race, you’ll have to pick up your race packet at the Kokomo YMCA, 114 N. Union St., by 8 p.m. Friday. The race will begin at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium, though. The stadium is at 400 S. Union St.
An additional memorial walk will be held at the stadium. The walk will cover a mile, which is roughly the same distance survivors at the Twin Towers had to walk to reach the Brooklyn Bridge for safety.
Finally, there will be a Crossfit workout held in the stadium. Registration for one event will cost $25, two events will cost $45, three events will cost $70 and all four events will cost $80. The money will be split between the Kokomo Fire Department, Howard County Sheriff Department and Kokomo Police Department’s scholarship foundations. You can register for the events at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/911MartyMeyersandCarlKoontz. The events will run from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family movie night at the library
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has scheduled a family-friendly movie night. A screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile!” will be held in the KHCPL Russiaville Branch outdoor classroom, 315 Mesa Drive. The screening is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday. Families are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. The library will supply popcorn.
Cars in the park
The Kokomo Shifters’ 19th annual car show will be held in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., on Saturday. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon — instead of a set fee, participants will be asked for a donation of their choice. An award ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Awards will be distributed to the top 30 cars and there are six special category awards. A kids coloring contest will be held during the event, which will also include music, food vendors and a raffle.
Kokomo card show
Slater’s Sports Cards & Collectibles, 150 S. Reed Road, is holding a sports card and memorabilia show on Saturday. There will be a handful of vendors selling sports cards, autographs, memorabilia and comic books. The show is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be free to attend.
Touch a truck
Children will be able to get up close to first responders’ trucks on Sunday. The annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held at Inventrek Technology Park, 700 E. Firmin St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To accommodate children who are sensitive to sensory, there won’t be any lights or sirens on from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit cityofkokomo.org.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Roadhouse Rhythm Kings will perform at Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday. The Indianapolis-based band will perform blues, rock and country tunes from 8-11 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
The Coterie
There are two shows booked at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, Moon Goons & Radar Gold will perform on the bar’s stage. Greenwood Rye will perform on Saturday. Music will begin at 9 p.m. both nights. There is a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Beyond Carolina Band will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., on Saturday. There is a $5 cover charge for the show, which will begin at 9:30 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material and some nudity
Running time: 1 hour 31 minutes
Cast: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Louis Mandylor
Plot: After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends.
Review: N/A
RT rating: N/A
Kokomo AMC showtimes: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10, 9:30
The Nun II
Rated: R for violent content and some terror
Running time: 1 hour 50 minutes
Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Storm Reid
Plot: In 1956 France, a priest is murdered as an evil presence spreads. Sister Irene begins to investigate the death and once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.
Review: “The Conjuring” Universe celebrates 10 years in business this fall with the dull “The Nun II,” a movie that seems destined to pound a nail into this franchise’s undead coffin. A new directing and writing team fails to shock or scare with a color-by-numbers plot and a meandering, languid wannabe frightfest.
One star out of four.
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 59%
Kokomo AMC showtimes: 1:15, 4:00, 6:45, 9:30
