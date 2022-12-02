In front of the Kokomo Art Center, a box painted and shingled to resemble the Center sits on a wooden post. Just like the building it imitates, the smaller replica is meant to house art and creative supplies.
A free art library opened in Kokomo this week.
The art library, which is at 525 W. Ricketts St., was already stocked with supplies such as pastels, oil paints and canvases when Avon Waters approached the Art Center.
The Converse-based artist was carrying a cardboard box full of more supplies. Turning to the library, he joked it could use a second floor to hold more inventory.
Lesley Wysong, curator for the Art Center, explained she decided to install an art library after seeing similar ones online.
Inside the weatherproofed box, she left a few paintings and a handwritten note of guidelines:
- Give a little piece of art
- Take a little piece of art
- Leave new or gently used art supplies
- Take only what you need
- Please be kind and respectful
“I think if we make it fun and accessible, more people will start making art,” Wysong said, adding people have already begun picking up supplies from the library.
Wysong added she’s excited to see the art people make and place in the box. She hopes the library accumulates a few regulars so she can watch their progress over time.
As the Art Center prepares to close for the season, the curator said she hopes people will still visit the library.
“Even when work closes, creativity won’t be closed,” Wysong said.
