There is a saying spoken in a “call and response” manner. “God is good all the time," and, "All the time God is good."
Next Thursday is Thanksgiving Day!
The essence of Thanksgiving is celebrating the act of giving thanks; a grateful acknowledgment of God’s benefits to us.
The Psalmist proclaims, “I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all thy marvelous works.” (Psalm 9:1)
But what about those times when it really feels like there's no reason to give God thanks? How is someone able to be thankful to God when it is believed that somehow they have been cheated in some way, shape, or form?
“It seems like everything going on in my life is just not in my favor.”
“I’ll tell you, my life is not going how I thought it would be.”
“Everything I am trying to accomplish is not turning out the way it should.”
“I wonder if it’s just my fault for way things are not working out?”
“Sure this is the Thanksgiving season, but I’m not feeling thankful."
Let’s face facts, there are times things just don't seem to add up. There are times when the situation in life appears to be a little out of focus. Finally, a person might try and put together a case why God should not be praised.
But beloved, be very careful to not overlook the One who not only breathed the breath of life in your lungs yesterday, today, and should the Lord will, tomorrow.
In the midst of all Job’s loss and misfortune, he gave God praise.
“Then Job arose, tore his robe, shaved his head, and fell on the ground and worshiped. He said, 'Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return there; the Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.'” (Job 1:20-21)
Sure there are situations in life that invite us to ask, “Why should I give God thanks? Thanks for what?" But here is where our faith in God must overcome any negative situation in our life.
At the most desperate point in our life this is when we must fervently fight through that fog of doubt and arrive at the clarity of belief in God, giving God thanks, instead of drowning in the situation at hand. Giving thanks is where we find that life preserver.
“Gratitude is the ability to turn obstacles into opportunities instead of misfortunes.”
Believe that God is with you, especially during your darkest hours. Praise God during your “mountain top experiences” as well as the “valley low times” in your life.
Someone reading this column today might be experiencing a rough time in life. God understands your depression and will walk beside you through it.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless his holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits.” (Psalm 103:2)
Take the time to fully assess your situation then proclaim, “God is good all the time and all the time God is good!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
