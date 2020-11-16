Dear friends, you have blessed me so richly. I am blown away by all the cards, get well wishes, and prayers on our behalf. Imagine how I felt when Daniel walked in with 78 cards.
I've had some other deep waters to wade through, and I do believe God has used you to encourage me in Him. The words of encouragement and Bible verses you shared meant a lot. Besides the blessing it was to me, you can't even imagine all the fun the children have had to help me open them.
And yes, God has bountifully answered your prayers. We are recovering amazingly well. My upset stomach and sore muscles due to the seat belt tightening have diminished. The only thing I still feel is some soreness in my neck, which I credit to whiplash.
Etched permanently in my mind is that brown van pulling out in front of us, then the horror of witnessing the two-foot dent, the entire width of our van, rammed into the side of the other van. It is nothing short of a miracle that we are all alive and well. My friend, who suffered a broken hip joint, is doing okay, despite all the pain and discomfort she has suffered. Us church ladies and girls are taking turns staying with her day and night to help her with her medications and meals.
While my adult mind still recoils at the thought of long-distance traveling, I know I can move beyond. For Hosanna, it simply takes more time. She doesn't want to travel to Ohio for Thanksgiving with the rest of us as a family for fear of another accident. So today, we pretended to be going to Ohio. The children and I all sat on the couch, pretending it was our van, and we pretending to buckle in safely and asked God to protect us. Then we "vroom-vroomed" and traveled to Ohio safely. At the end, Hosanna said, "We didn't even have a wreck!" With the positive impact it had on the children (and maybe even on mom!), we'll be doing it some more before our 360-mile trip to visit Daniel's family in Danville, Ohio.
A special note of thanks to a reader, Ruth Horn, who has now become a dear friend, for her thoughtful gift, specially brightening our days. Imagine my curiosity yesterday afternoon, when Julia excitedly informed me, "Mom, there is an English (as we call non-Amish people) lady coming with flowers!" I hurried to the door. There was a florist, smiling through her mask, asking for Gloria Yoder.
"You have the right place," I responded, taking it all in. The smiling lady handed me a gorgeous bouquet of red roses, pink and peach carnations, and some unique greenery. After a heartfelt thank you, I turned back to the kitchen, children crowding around me from all sides, wanting to know where it comes from.
"Are these artificial?" Hosanna wanted to know, reaching out and touching a rose petal.
"No, they are real, they are just so very pretty, they don't even look real," I explained.
I set them on the kitchen table, where we can all enjoy them. Now, when I look at them, they somehow remind me of God's gentle love for us.
For those of you who have been asking about my cousin, Jonathan, whose wife was murdered in October: In the course of the gunshot, a stainless steel wire about one-and-a-half inch long, was lodged in his bronchial tubes. Surgery will be needed to remove the wire; it will be no small undertaking since it lodged right next to the main artery going to his heart. Though his overall health has improved, his throat has not fully healed, making eating extremely difficult. God alone knows whether or not he will ever be able to eat like normal again. His faith in God remains strong even in the midst of it all, yet he and his four children do need our prayers.
It is hard to believe Thanksgiving is almost upon us, try this carrot recipe as a side dish for your big meal.
DER DUTCHMAN’S MARINATED CARROTS
1 1/2 pound carrots, peeled and sliced half inch thick
Sauce:
1/2 can tomato soup
1/2 cup sugar
1 /4 cup vegetable oil
1 /4 cup vinegar
1 /4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 onion, cut into rings
1/2 green pepper, sliced
Instructions:
Cook carrots until tender, do not overcook.
Drain.
Set aside.
For the sauce, mix everything together over low for five minutes.
Then pour over the carrots and mix thoroughly.
Add onions and peppers if desired. For best results chill for several hours before serving.
