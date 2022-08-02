Although Greentown doesn’t have an art gallery, members of the town’s Main Street Association still try to promote local artists.
On Aug. 13, local artists will be displayed at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., for the Greentown Art & Photography Show.
The art will also be displayed on Aug. 20 and 27.
Greentown artists have until Monday to register for the show.
The show will cover three styles (photography, 3D art and 2D art) across five categories. There are amateur and professional levels for people 65 and older, as well as general entries. The show is also accepting art for a junior category.
Lisa Stout, treasurer for the Greentown Main Street Association, said artists should apply for whichever category best describes them. For example, high school students are able to apply for the general category.
Applicants are able to sign up for the show by calling Stout at 765-610-8461.
Once the show opens, visitors will be able to vote for their favorite submission. The audience favorite will receive the People’s Choice Award and $20.
“We encourage people to have their families come in and vote,” Stout said, adding each visitor could submit a new vote each day of the show.
Judges will also select first-place winners for each of the categories before the show opens to the public.
The show is free to attend and is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each of the Saturdays.
