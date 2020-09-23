Along Comet Trail, ten scarecrows in unique costumes stand sentry for fun, and fundraising.
The seasonal companions have been created by groups, organizations and businesses for the Greentown Public Library’s Trail of Scarecrows. The fundraiser, which concludes at the end of September, allows for the public to vote on their favorite scarecrow display through a $1 ballot. The ballots can be purchased at the library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. The top three entries will receive prize money, and the remaining proceeds go toward adult/teen programming at library.
In spite of the coronavirus pandemic slowing foot traffic both in library and public in general, there are several creative entries marking the trail. The annual event, in its second year, even has some return entrants.
"One of our scarecrows is from the Greentown Tax Service and after our trail last year, one of the ladies went and took a scarecrow-making class at a local nursery," Mindy Hobensack, Greentown Public Library Director, said. "So that's pretty unique, that was cool."
First Famers Bank and Trust created a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head display with a planter in between them marked, "Pick their nose." In the planter are faux noses, dollar bills, plants, flowers and herbs.
Some of the scarecrows reflect the service the organization or business provides. Hydration Station created a waitress scarecrow in a 1950s-style dress with a serving platter.
Eastern Bus Drivers’ scarecrow display had a signs. One said, "We love our kids," and another "Happy Fall (2020 is almost over)."
Family Medicine Care Howard’s scarecrows are paramedics working on a patient, Hobensack said, donning scrubs and masks. Other participants include Casey's General Store, Norris Insurance, Greentown Tax Service and Greentown First United Methodist Church.
The Greentown Public Library has two branches: the children's branch located in the Eastern Elementary School and adult/teen branch in Eastern High School. Both branches made scarecrows for the trail — the children's branch a group of minions, and the adult branch, a seated cat holding a guitar. However, neither entries can be voted on in the contest.
"It's just a lot of fun," Hobensack said. "We get a really good response from people when they walk the trail and it's just a fun thing to do. And it's something you can actually do outside, which is important this year."
Julie Matheny, library clerk, came up with the idea of the scarecrow fundraiser during her family's fall break camping trip a few years ago in Prophetstown, where Matheny saw a large scarecrow trail.
"I was going down one of the paths and I thought, 'Wait, we should do that here,' and we started planning," she said.
Matheny said even though COVID-19 has impacted entries, she's glad so many local businesses got involved.
"I know we have a lot of people who just go out and walk around, but also the I know the Spanish class has been going out there to teach colors and clothes," she said. "I thought that was a really neat practical exercise, and you get to go outside."
In order to have the fundraiser, Hobensack had to receive permission from the town of Greentown and the Eastern School Corporation to set up the Scarecrow Trail along the walkway.
"We are so blessed to be in the school and to be so supported by our school and our town," she said. "We've had nothing but a great response to it the last two years."
But that's not all the library has to offer.
If getting out of the house is not a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has provided much of its regularly programming as a hybrid of in-person and at-home. For instance, the children's program has been providing monthly reading grab and go bags.
"A lot of the stuff we are doing right now is grab-and-go bags. We have a team that does all kinds of virtual programs for each of child, like cosplay," she said. "The (bag) this month was cosplay with ears."
In addition to the cosplay and book bags, the library team has posted videos for the books and children's activities to create enrichment from home.
Don't worry, the big kids can have fun, too. There's plenty of grab and go bags for adults. The fall read and review program began Monday and ends Oct. 2. For each book reviewed, the reader gets a goodie bag, Hobensack said.
The library is also hosts cookie and canvas nights that allow for social distancing, but even that has a grab-and-go option. But there's one thing that can't be viewed from home, and it's a recreation of Diagon Alley displayed in the library's community room.
This Diagon Alley, the wizard shopping street from the world of Harry Potter, was created by the young adult librarian Kim Kellar-Lewis and Sarah Johnson. The display was made as a part of Banned Book Week, and will be up until Oct. 2.
"Wands have been made for every middle school child that they can get when they walk through (Diagon Alley)," Hobensack said. "They can visit Ollivander's wand shop and get a wand. They can visit Gringrotts bank for 'money', which is chocolate."
The programming doesn't stop there. In November, librarians will post tutorials on Thanksgiving recipes, and there will be an Odyssey escape room for the teen program.
"I feel like we're kind of a hidden gem, and we are smaller, but for as small as we are, we are unique," Hobensack said. "I think a lot of people realize we're here, but not a lot of people realize what all we have to offer."
Not a Greentown resident? No worries. Anyone can get involved in the library's programming. Just ask a librarian for more information.
"There's all kinds of things going on," she said. "We want to be a place where it's very safe. We wear masks, we clean, but we also want to be a place where the community can come and have a sense of normalcy. We still want to provide great services for our patrons."
Learn more about the Scarecrow Trail and Greentown Public by calling 765-628-3534 or visit www.greentownlib.org.
