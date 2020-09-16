It's storming outside, and the thunder is rumbling closer. The lights flicker and come back on. Whew, that was a close one. Then, the lights flicker and turn off again. A few moot attempts at flicking the light switch says what was already obvious, the power is out, and the storm is nowhere near finished.
We've all been there. Fumbling through the dark looking for a flashlight, trying to light candles and rounding up the pets to a central location isn't easy for someone at the top of their game. That's why the Duke Energy Foundation partnered with Samaritan Caregivers to give seniors in need storm kits.
"The kits I provided include first aid supplies, a small flashlight, warming blanket, whistle, and some storm safety information in a dry storage bag. And that dry bag has room for other personal items, such as prescription drugs and documents, Kevin Johnston, manager of Duke Energy Government and Community Relations, said in an email.
The storm kits came just in time for National Preparedness Month, September, and are a perfect fit for the Samaritan Caregivers' clientele. Samaritan Caregivers is a non-profit that relies on volunteers to provide no-cost help to people ages 65 and older, who are still living independently, in Howard County.
"It’s important that everyone have a storm kit, but especially seniors who may not be able to get out and prepare anything for themselves," Johnston said in an email. "The Kokomo area has had more than its share of serious storms this year. Our folks do an amazing job of restoring power as quickly as possible. But still, its good to have the items you need to get thru that downtime."
A storm kit is a stash of essential supplies that might be hard to find after a big storm. Johnston said he recommends having two weeks' worth of goods. He noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone should add supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap and face coverings to their kits this year.
"Other items to complete a larger storm kit would include nonperishable food, manual can opener, disposable plates, cups, and utensils, additional flashlights/lanterns with spare batteries, five gallons of water (per person), rubber boots, sturdy shoes, pet supplies, cellphone and chargers, non-electric clock, and baby supplies," he said in an email.
Jamey Henderson, Executive Director of Samaritan Caregivers, said she was thrilled Johnston chose Samaritan Caregivers.
"When he reached out to see if we would like some storm kits, I said, 'Yes, absolutely,'" she said. "This is definitely something the people we serve need, and it's something you don't realize how much you need it until the situation is dire."
Johnston described his role at the energy company "to be Duke Energy in our communities." Sometimes he reads to 4-year-olds Bona Vista in the morning and work to resolve a safety issue with an overgrown tree in the afternoon. His coverage area spans from Kokomo to Rochester to Wabash and Huntington.
The kits were gifted to Samaritan Caregivers, who passed them along to clients. Johnston said because of his engagement with the community, he knew of Samaritan Caregivers, and chose to work with them.
"I knew they provided crucial help to our senior community," he said. "... There are so many very worthy causes, so it’s hard — impossible — to fund all that I want to. But I try to spread the funding that I have across all my areas."
Samaritan Caregivers pivots services due to pandemic
Samaritan Caregivers typically serves between 200-300 people in some capacity on a regular basis. Because of the pandemic, services provided by Samaritan Caregivers have been significantly changed, Jamey Henderson, Executive Director of Samaritan Caregivers, said.
One of the main services the nonprofit provided before the pandemic was giving rides to people who do not drive. In a typical year, volunteers would give about 2,500 trips to doctors, banks, grocery stories, the post office, salon and more. But once the travel advisory was established due to COVID-19, all of that stopped.
"We paused all of our services but we answered our phones from home..." Henderson said. "It was critical to answer the phone because many of the people we help did not fully comprehend what was happening, and they were, in many cases, not well-prepared for staying home."
Other than medical care, volunteers and staff realized that many people had a dire need for groceries and household necessities.
"We became aware of that very quickly and we addressed it on a case-by-case basis," she said. "We would just go get eggs and milk and bread and peanut butter and toilet paper. Whatever people needed, even during the travel advisory, we'd go, because it was an emergency situation."
Henderson said very early on in the pandemic, Kevin Johnston of Duke Energy Foundation asked her what Samaritan Caregivers needed, which was grocery money.
"We were very fortunate early on the in pandemic (he) reached out to us, and he said, 'What's going on? What do you need?' And they supplied $1,000 in emergency grocery money," she said. Later on, the Community Foundation of Howard County donated $5,000 in emergency grocery money and $5,000 federal funds via United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties, she said.
Since then, staff has been purchasing gift cards to Meijer, Wal-Mart, Aldi, Kroger and more for volunteers to shop for seniors in need. Volunteers shop for clients and drop off groceries on the porch or in the garage, Henderson said.
"It has met a lot of critical, urgent needs for people," she said. "Even now, older people are still supposed to be sheltering in place. Nobody wants see 85-year-old people with two or three chronic health conditions in the grocery store right now."
Outside of its services, the nonprofit is well-known for its annual Chocolate Celebration, which is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene.
"It is a very well-attended event that many people look forward to," she said. "However, if it is not safe to have that event, we are exploring many options, from having a virtual event, to having all delivery and curbside pick-up to just making allowances for social distancing, crowd control and more."
However, due to the coronavirus, Samaritan Caregivers needs even more help.
"There has been a downturn in contributions due to COVID-19, cancellation of fundraising events as well as significant funding reduction from the United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties has created a critical shortfall in funds ... " she said. "It was really important before the pandemic and is critically important now."
The non-profit is running an annual campaign right now with a goal of $50,000 to offset the decline. The campaign will run until the end of the year. Anyone who wants to give will help the bottom line, Henderson said.
To help out Samaritan Caregivers by donating or volunteering, call 765-453-7611, visit samaritancaregivers.org or facebook.com/samaritan.caregivers.
