The Howard County Historical Society will celebrate Juneteenth with free admission to its museum from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Otherwise known as the Seiberling Mansion, the museum is at 1200 W. Sycamore St.
In a press release sent to the Kokomo Tribune, the Historical Society wrote, “This offers a great opportunity to see the exhibition Howard County African American History Revealed, located on the second and third floors.”
The museum also encouraged visitors to share stories about the Carver Neighborhood in the Story Kiosk on the second floor of the mansion.
If you aren’t able to visit the museum Saturday, it is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students through 12th grade and are free for children 5 or younger.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
For more information, contact the Howard County Historical Society office at 765-452-4314 or go to www.hchistory.org.
