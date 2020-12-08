Two star teammates joined Indiana-University Kokomo sports teams this fall, but neither of them will ever be on the field.
Hope and Thomas Satterfield signed with the Cougars as a part of Team IMPACT, a national program that pairs children diagnosed with a serious or chronic illness with a college sports team. IMPACT’s purpose is to close the gaps of isolation that children experience when they are unable to participate in extracurriculars due to illness.
Hope, who suffers from cerebral palsy, joined the women’s soccer team in October. Thomas, who suffers from developmental difficulties, joined the men’s baseball team in November.
Parents Julie and Jerry Satterfield adopted the children after fostering them. Hope, 6, was born to a woman struggling with an addiction to heroin. Thomas, 9, was born prematurely at 22 weeks, with brain damage and issues with mobility.
“Thomas’ bio mom had him at a hospital, but in a toilet,” she said. “(He survived it) because he is the strongest kid I have ever seen. And the smartest. He couldn’t walk or talk until he was 3 years old.”
The two children have overcome much and more. Hope went home with the Satterfields at a few weeks old, straight from the hospital. Thomas came to his parents at “2-and-a-quarter” years old, Julie said. He was regularly left with friends and family for weeks and at a time while in his biological mother’s care.
Thomas was in a wheelchair for a time and eventually had surgery to have both achilles tendons cut to allow him to walk flat-footed, Julie said. Last year, he went from the chair to running a half mile.
“He couldn’t really walk only a year and a half ago,” she said.
With Hope regularly in the hospital due to chronic digestive issues and Thomas requiring special care, Jerry is a stay-at-home dad. Julie works at Chrysler.
“I don’t like the word ‘disability,’” Julie said. “I would probably prefer differently-abled or different abilities. We all have different abilities. You might be able to sew and I can’t, you know?”
Programs like Team IMPACT are crucial to the Satterfield children. The Kokomo parents have gone above and beyond to include their kids in regular activities.
“I started my own Girl Scout troop so Hope could be involved,” Julie said. “I was tired of her being stuck on the sidelines. I want her to be around other kids. We say she does the badges and gets them, she sits in on activities.”
That’s exactly why Team IMPACT was a good fit for the kids. Julie said she found the program through a sponsored post on Facebook.
“Hope will never score a goal, but she’s on the team,” she said. “She has teammates. She has more support, more love, more prayers.”
Soccer coach Terry Stewart said signing Hope onto his team was a highlight of his coaching career.
“It is probably the proudest I’ve ever been as a coach,” he said. “Seeing the way the ladies work with Hope, they light up around her. It’s by far and away the proudest I’ve been.”
Initially, Julie only signed up Hope, but then she considered that Thomas may qualify, which led Thomas to joining the baseball team, coached by Matt Howard. Stewart said he actually found out about Team IMPACT through Howard.
“Coach Howard was talking about Team IMPACT and I was looking for some community things to get involved in,” he said. “After meeting with Team IMPACT, I thought this was a perfect way to help the ladies grow and stay grounded.”
Stewart said, simply, if they can help someone have a better life, they should.
Julie said Team IMPACT has been great, they even provided the family a Thanksgiving meal from Rozzi’s Catering.
One instance Julie found particularly touching was when she and Hope were in the hospital over Halloween and were supposed to be doing a trunk-or-treat with Girl Scouts. A couple of the teammates from the soccer team were going to come help them pass out candy.
Even though Hope couldn’t attend, they still went.
“They took Hope around on a Zoom call to do her trick-or-treating,” she said. “How sweet is that?”
While Team IMPACT is technically a two-year program, Stewart said that the partnership is a long-term commitment to him, and the Cougars.
“It goes until it doesn’t,” he said. “As long as it’s a positive experience for Hope, she will be on our team. As far as we are concerned, she is here as long as she wants to be.”
Howard said he’d partnered with Team IMPACT at a former team and had wanted to do that again.
“When we found out that the Satterfields may still have a need, we were ready to step in,” he said. “(Stewart) and I are best buds, and this brought our teams closer. We have a really great group of guys who are really community-minded and always interested in giving back.”
When Thomas signed with the baseball team, Howard organized a police escort. Julie said Thomas was thrilled, and concerned.
“He said, ‘I want to make this a day something that Thomas will never forget’,” she said. “Thomas was like, ‘This is so cool.’ He thought we were going to get arrested the next day because they ran all the stoplights.”
Howard said giving the boy a fun evening wasn’t just his idea.
“This team, both of our teams, are always looking for ways to give back,” he said. “We’re here to brighten days and improve quality of life. If we have a platform to do good, we’re going to use it. And we’re lucky to partner with such great kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.