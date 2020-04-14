Change has happened all around us, with change this change comes many challenges. One challenge is finding a new routine for your daily life. Making sure we still get up at a decent time, making all the meals (and making sure they're healthy!) and continuing to get our workouts in. The biggest struggle that many have come across is not knowing how to adapt to at-home workouts.
There are numerous resources for virtual classes and workouts. But when it is beautiful outside, working out indoors seems so boring. We can get outside, enjoy the weather and incorporate weights. There are many resources that are in your house that can be used as weights for your workouts. One resource you can use is a loaded backpack or duffle bag. You determine how heavy or light your backpack is loaded by packing clothes, water bottles or even books.
Don't forget, it is important to stay active during this time and at all times. Research recommends working out at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Due to all these changes, we are more than likely more sedentary than normal. Consider walking in place while watching TV or walking a few laps around the house during the day to get up and move. Remember when starting to workout, start things slowly and progress with each workout to avoid injury and burnout.
Workout with back backpack (with exercise descriptions)
Begin by holding or wearing your backpack.
10 squats: Keeping feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees to a 90-degree angle, while keeping your back straight.
20 lunges (10 each leg): Step forward and bend your knee until your supporting leg is almost touching the ground.
20 step ups: Using stairs or step, take one step up, bring up other leg, step down, repeat alternating the leg stepping up. 10 squats
1 minute rest
Repeat four times
Now, hold your backpack/duffle.
10 over head press: Standing with back straight, hold your backpack/duffle in front of your shoulders, lift up until your arms are straight. Repeat.
15 bent over row: Bend with your back straight, knees slightly bent, bring backpack/duffle to your chest, repeat.
20-second plank: Hold plank position, holding your body up off the floor using hands and balls of feet, for one minute, or hold your body up with your forearms bent at 90-degree angle, keeping your back straight.
20 mountain climbers: In a plank position, bring your leg up with foot coming as close to your hands as possible, repeat with other foot, moving as fast as you can.
1 minute rest
Repeat 4 times
