When you step on the InBody 570, the first thing that happens is it measures your weight. So generic. An expensive machine to tell you your weight, well, you can do that at home. But, there's so much more to this hi-tech scale.
What your scale at home doesn't tell you is your lean body mass, total body water, skeletal muscle mass, body fat mass, percent body fat, where you carry your weight, your extracellular water weight, a recommendation how much weight to lose, where you carry your fat, your basal metabolic rate, and your visceral fat level. This is a lot of information. You might be wondering, "How do this benefit me?" This benefits us so much because it goes into much more detail than that scale you have at home. You are so much more than what the scale says.
Follow me here, you bust your butt for three months. During these three months, you have worked up to working out five days a week for an hour each time. You have dialed in your nutrition and have made so many great changes. You feel amazing! You have highly anticipated this moment, stepping on the scale. You hop on this scale with excitement and a little nervous, to only see a 5 pound difference. In three months, you lost 5 pounds. Immediately, that excitement and great feeling is gone. Defeat takes over. Cue the negative thoughts and downer mood. But wait, you did an InBody at the beginning of this journey. You get on the InBody and get your new results.
"Wow. The scale at home said I only lost 5 pounds, but my InBody results are showing me so much more. During those three months, I increased my skeletal muscle mass by six pounds, my percent body fat went down by 4%, and visceral fat level went down by 3 points!" We get so fixated on the scale number and we are so much more than just that one number.
What does your weight really represent? When you step on a scale, you can’t see how much muscle or fat you have. All you see is how heavy you weigh. Go beyond the scale with the InBody Test, a non-invasive body composition analysis that uses electrical impedances to collect your water weight, body fat, muscle mass, where you carry you weight, where you carry your fat, water hydration, body mass index, percent body fat, visceral, and BMR. Once you get your scan at the YMCA, our Wellness Staff will go over your results and answer questions that you may have. Get results you can trust so you can reach your health and fitness goals with precision and actionable objectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.