Musicals aren't quite the same without an audience.
The Indiana-University theater department anticipated performing "The Pirates of Penzance" to a camera, and maybe a few staff members, streaming live to the Havens Auditorium Facebook Page, during their March 26-28 performances.
Less than a week before opening night, co-director Wendy Grice found out that the cast would be allowed an, albeit very small, audience. There were more than 60 faces smiling back at the cast each night. It was a huge win after a difficult season away from the stage.
Grice and co-director Garry Grice chose the comic operetta last theater season because it’s a challenge. But the process of putting on the play has been a long one.
Casting began for the musical in the 2019-20 school year, but two weeks before opening night, everything went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production, much like all things, was on hold for the foreseeable future.
Most of the students who were cast in the product were able to be a part of the show, Grice said. There were six chorus members and one minor role that were open as those members graduated.
Auditions were held in the fall of 2020 to fill the open roles and add a few chorus members, then rehearsals began again.
Junior Nate Moore, who plays the Pirate King, said that in some ways, the change in cast allowed for a more robust stage presence. His role was a comedic one, a role he enjoyed after a difficult year away.
“It was one of the most fun roles I’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s not one that’s acting intensive, there’s not a lot of lines, or narrative burden. It’s a particularly comic character.”
Aubri Jackson, who played Mabel, had a similar sentiment with her character because she regularly plays serious roles as a high soprano. She also said it can't be overstated how it felt for the cast to reunite.
"It felt like a really big relief," she said. "It's hard not being able to do something you do so frequently, and not be able to see some people you're used to seeing for such a long time."
Even though it’s the same show as last year, in many ways it was different, Grice said. Accommodations were made for safety, performers wore masks and distanced up until the final rehearsals and performances.
"Up until tech week, we still had to rehearse with masks on," she said. "For a musical, that's really difficult. The kids, I think, were a little bit in the dumps. Normally, you hear this wonderful big sound and they weren't hearing it."
Technical week, also known as tech week, is the week prior to opening night for a theatrical performance in which all the technical elements of the production — costumes, lights, sound, set and makeup — are present during rehearsal for the first time. During tech week, the cast was able to rehearse unmasked three times.
The first time the players sang unmasked, there was an immediate change in the onstage presence, Grice said.
"You could see their faces brighten up," she said. "They were like, 'Oh! That's what we sound like!' ... By the end of tech week, they felt very, very confident with how they sounded together and how they blended."
The obstacles for the cast were obstacles for Grice as well. There was no way to have an orchestra or band in the pit with needs to distance, so the orchestra was replaced with a piano accompanist.
"The accompanist wasn't here until tech week," she said. "And there were times it was frustrating even for me because it was like I couldn't hear the kids over the piano. ... You kind of have flexible because it's more important that the students get the opportunity to do the show. It would be really sad to lose the show two springs in a row."
Havens Auditorium is being used as a classroom, which kept the performers from having traditional sets.
Grice said she was elated to find out the students would be able to have their spring musical this year.
"It's important for the students, especially because this year has been so rough for the students," she said. "Not being able to be around each other ... having this was so relaxing for them, being able to gather together and laugh, and joke around. It was so much more 'normal.' We were just thrilled."
Even more thrilling was finding out there would be a live audience. Before the approval for a live audience, Grice said they thought only 25 people would be able to stay in the auditorium, but IU Bloomington, in the last week, approved 98 audience members.
While there weren’t 98 in the audience, because there was no time to advertise, an audience was still an improvement. Jackson and Moore both said having an audience is important for a performance, and it allows the cast to feed off of the crowd.
Moore said she was ecstatic to have a live audience.
"It was an overwhelming joy," she said. "It's always a letdown when there's no audience, no reaction. When the audience was there, clapping and laughing, there was that adrenaline and joy, and seeing them enjoy our performance, too."
Tyler Fuller, who played the Major General, has been in theater for 14 years.
"Not having a show last year, it felt like I was grounded for a year," he said. "Coming back to the stage felt like coming home after a long time away."
